Washington, DC

Ron Rivera, Jason Wright sign letter to the bosses of fans for excused time on Monday

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
In case you haven’t heard, there’s a pretty big game at FedEx Field on Sunday night. The Washington Commanders [7-5-1] host the New York Giants [7-5-1] in a game that could determine each team’s playoff fate.

Washington enters Sunday’s game winners of five of its last seven games. The Giants are going in the opposite direction, going 1-4-1 in their previous six games.

As of now, the Commanders hold the NFC’s No. 6 playoff spot, while the Giants are in possession of the seventh and final spot. A victory gives the winner around a 90% chance of making the playoffs.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright understand the importance of this game and on Friday, signed a letter that was published on the team’s official Twitter account. The letter was to the bosses of fans, providing an excuse to the employee if they come in a bit late Monday after Washington’s Sunday night game.

After the two teams tied in Week 13, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said he wanted to see FedEx Field rocking and would buy tickets for fans and give them away on Twitter.

Allen followed up on that promise.

The Commanders have done more to encourage fans to attend games this year. While some fans remain skeptical as long as Daniel Snyder owns the team, winning fixes a lot of things. Washington is home for three of its final four games.

