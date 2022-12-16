ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Commanders vs. Giants: Week 15 final injury report

By Bryan Manning
 5 days ago
The Washington Commanders wrapped up practice for the week ahead of their big rematch against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Washington released its final injury report Friday and four players are listed as questionable Sunday and only one player — guard Saahdiq Charles — was ruled out. Charles suffered a concussion at Wednesday’s practice and was added to Thursday’s injury report.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste [ankle], defensive ends Efe Obada [finger] and Chase Young [knee] and wide receiver Cam Sims [back] are questionable.

Washington hopes to get St-Juste back for Sunday as he’s missed the previous two games. St-Juste had emerged to form a solid 1-2 punch at corner with Kendall Fuller. There is hope and optimism that Sunday is the day that Young makes his much-awaited season debut.

Obada was added to the injury report Friday.

Several players who were limited Friday will play Sunday. Running backs Antonio Gibson [foot] and Brian Robinson Jr. [quad] have been limited all week but will be on the field against the Giants. Due to the nature of their position, coaches likely take it easy with the backs during the week.

Left guard Andrew Norwell [shoulder] was also limited but will play.

Three players were ruled out for New York, and one went on injured reserve. Five Giants are questionable for Week 15.

