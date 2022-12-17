ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Salvation Army in need of support

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Nasty winter weather is here, and The Salvation Army Social Services Center could really use your help. They're wanting to keep the place stocked with winter coats for men, especially in the bigger sizes, as well as winter boots and insulated winter gloves. They also need volunteers to help out with their food shelf. Rebecca Snapp, the director of community engagement for Rochester Salvation Army, said a lot of people could really use the help.
Rochester Public Transit offers shelter from the cold

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In response to expected blizzard conditions and life-threatening cold, Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will re-activate its fare-free “Warm Place to Be” program. From Thursday through Saturday, anyone caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an RPT driver that they need to escape...
Olmsted County to spend $420,000 on wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County is contributing $420,000 toward a $1 million project to improve the wastewater system at Zumbro Ridge Estates in Cascade Township. The county funding is being made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act, which allows for investments to be made in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects. The Olmsted County money will assist with decommissioning the existing wastewater treatment plant and replacing deteriorating and failing connection lines.
Rochester announces closures, service changes due to severe winter weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is announcing numerous closures and schedule changes due to dangerous weather forecasted to last through Saturday. Office-based services will shift to virtual methods and residents will be able to access city services through phone or the city website. “The safety of the...
Reaction to data breach impacting Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We're continuing to learn more about the data breach impacting Rochester Public Library. The access point where the cyberattack began has been sealed. On Saturday, the library emailed around 1,300 of the roughly 1,700 people the breach impacted. They're in the course of reaching out through snail mail to those of you who didn't give out an email address. The library recommends you bring in a photo ID and get a different library card number if your information was at risk of being accessed. Jeremiah Baumann, the head of marketing and community engagement at Rochester Public Library, said the breach was a tough pill to swallow.
SMART Transit cutting back on bus service Thursday and Friday

AUSTIN, Minn. – SMART Transit is adjusting services on Thursday and Friday due to the anticipated severe winter storm. The Austin-based bus company says it will close at 5 pm on Thursday, shutting down all bus services and dispatch, the Thursday O/N Austin Work Rout will run at the driver’s discretion, and there will be no Austin/Albert Lea shuttle service on Thursday.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Rochester Public Schools will close on December 22nd

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is getting a jump on things by cancelling classes for Thursday before an impending winter storm even arrives. Heavy snow is forecast to begin falling Wednesday with blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday. That has led RPS to announce on Tuesday a complete school district closure for Thursday. That means:
Southern Minnesota School Announcements

The following are school announcements for the week of December 19th, 2022. Owatonna: Closing 2 hours early (no after school activities)
Drug and alcohol counselors needed as overdoses increase in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is responding to recent reports of overdose deaths in Rochester saying there's a shortage of opioid treatment clinics to assist patients seeking help with just 16 in Minnesota. Along with that shortage, clinics are struggling to hire and retain licensed drug counselors...
Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons

It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
Using a sledgehammer to resolve a dispute means probation for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A skateboarder with a sledgehammer has been sentenced for property damage. Collin Paul Johnson, 41 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2020. He was accused of riding a skateboard to a home in Stewartville and using a sledgehammer to try and bash his way inside an attached garage. Investigators say the incident stemmed from a dispute over the sale of a vehicle.
Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic coming to an end

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A basketball tradition for more than 30 years is coming to an end. The 2022 Rotary Clubs of Rochester Holiday Classic on December 29 and 30 at the Mayo Civic Center will be the final year for the annual event. Organizers say increasing costs and changes in the high school basketball landscape are among the reasons for stopping.
Steele County rollover injures Mantorville man

OWATONNA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Dodge County driver is hurt after a rollover crash in Steele County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Maddox Charles-Michael Fritz, 23 of Mantorville, was westbound on Highway 14 when he went out of control near Lemond Road, left the roadway, and rolled. The State Patrol says Highway 14 was snow and ice-covered when the accident happened just before 8:30 am Tuesday.
