FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte Theriault leads Palmer girls basketball to win over Hampshire, 49-22
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. PALMER ― Palmer put on a defensive showcase in its home opener against Hampshire, defeating the visitors, 49-22. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 21: Strong second half pushes Lenox over Southwick & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. With a collective 49 points in the second half, Lenox dominated against Southwick, winning 78-69 on Wednesday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 21: SICS beats Minnechaug & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Three players scored in the double digits for Springfield International Charter School in its win over Minnechaug, 45-39, on Wednesday night.
Lenox boys basketball rallies past Southwick, 78-69
SOUTHWICK – The Southwick Regional boys basketball team authored the beginning and middle of its own story Wednesday evening against Lenox. Unfortunately for the Rams, the Millionaires authored the final chapter of the night. Lenox rallied from an 11-point deficit, scoring 39 of the game’s final 58 points to...
Swimming Scoreboard for Dec. 21: Holyoke girls stays undefeated, boys earn first win of season & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Holyoke boys swimming grabbed its first win of the season, while the Holyoke girls stayed undefeated on Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
UMass women’s basketball uses full rotation in win over Saint Peter’s, 81-34
AMHERST — Makennah White returned after missing six games with an ankle injury and had one of her better performances of the season. She got her second career double-double, scoring 15 points and tying her career high of 11 rebounds in UMass women’s basketball’s 81-34 win over Saint Peter’s.
Six Central football players sign to play D-I: ‘One of the greatest days in the history of Springfield Public Schools’
SPRINGFIELD — As the Springfield Central High School library filled up Wednesday afternoon, one thing came to mind for principal Tad Tokarz.
U.S. Army National High School Combine Report: Springfield Central LB Jack Casey Jr.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Four Springfield Central football players went to Frisco, TX last week to compete in the U.S. Army National High School Football Combine.
Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry on Springfield Central’s Will Watson: ‘We couldn’t be more excited about this guy’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. When Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry was asked about Springfield Central quarterback, and Hokies commit, Will Watson III on Wednesday, a smile crept across his face.
Single family residence sells in Belchertown for $375,000
Matthew Kwiatkowski bought the property at 73 Old Enfield Road, Belchertown, from Rt Brighenti on Dec. 2, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $234. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 225,902 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023
A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
Single family residence in Easthampton sells for $445,000
Carl Henderson and Katherine Henderson acquired the property at 18 Sandra Road, Easthampton, from Simone Palladino and Luckar Thach on Nov. 30, 2022. The $445,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $200. The property features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot. These...
Toy for Joy 2022: Springfield’s Park Edge tree lighting helps inspire Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s generosity
There’s nothing like a Christmas tree lighting to get everyone in the spirit of the holidays. Just ask Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi. As if he were Santa personified, the sheriff sprang into action at Friday night’s Park Edge Christmas tree lighting in Springfield. The sheriff donated $1,000...
Rob Gronkowski visits patients at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Springfield
Most likely the tallest elf in Santa’s brigade, Rob Gronkowski — who now goes by “Robbie the Elf” — paid a surprise visit to patients at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Springfield on Tuesday to hand out some gifts, play some games and spread some cheer right before the holidays.
Single family residence in West Springfield sells for $320,000
Eddie Rodriguez and Jacky Rodriguez acquired the property at 444 Rogers Avenue, West Springfield, from Robyn Smith champion on Nov. 28, 2022, for $320,000 which works out to $148 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 30,436 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Pedestrian seriously injured in West Springfield crash Tuesday evening
An individual was seriously injured in a West Springfield crash on Tuesday evening, according to a West Springfield Police Department spokesperson. At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. After authorities arrived on the scene, first responders rushed the pedestrian to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to officials.
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $509,000
Brian Besko and Courtney Besko bought the property at 995 Frank Smith Road, Longmeadow, from Jeffrey P Dunn and Christine L Dunn on Nov. 30, 2022, for $509,000 which represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 30,000 square-foot lot.
Single family residence in Monson sells for $375,000
Sara Malo bought the property at 78 Silver Street, Monson, from Thomas W Haley and Jerome L Haley on Dec. 2, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $346. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 3.9-acre lot. These...
Three-bedroom home sells for $375,000 in Easthampton
Tyler Gagne and Aliza Sajjad bought the property at 157 East Street, Easthampton, from Ellen J Laroche and Raymond G Laroche on Dec. 1, 2022. The $375,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $323. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Single-family residence sells for $250,000 in Ware
Jonathan Chute and Elisa Tucker chute acquired the property at 694 West Main Street, Ware, from Timothy R Mundell and Jessica M Mundell on Nov. 30, 2022. The $250,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $193. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 5.3-acre lot.
