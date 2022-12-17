ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Lenox boys basketball rallies past Southwick, 78-69

SOUTHWICK – The Southwick Regional boys basketball team authored the beginning and middle of its own story Wednesday evening against Lenox. Unfortunately for the Rams, the Millionaires authored the final chapter of the night. Lenox rallied from an 11-point deficit, scoring 39 of the game’s final 58 points to...
LENOX, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Belchertown for $375,000

Matthew Kwiatkowski bought the property at 73 Old Enfield Road, Belchertown, from Rt Brighenti on Dec. 2, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $234. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 225,902 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023

A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
PRINCETON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Easthampton sells for $445,000

Carl Henderson and Katherine Henderson acquired the property at 18 Sandra Road, Easthampton, from Simone Palladino and Luckar Thach on Nov. 30, 2022. The $445,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $200. The property features seven bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot. These...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in West Springfield crash Tuesday evening

An individual was seriously injured in a West Springfield crash on Tuesday evening, according to a West Springfield Police Department spokesperson. At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. After authorities arrived on the scene, first responders rushed the pedestrian to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $509,000

Brian Besko and Courtney Besko bought the property at 995 Frank Smith Road, Longmeadow, from Jeffrey P Dunn and Christine L Dunn on Nov. 30, 2022, for $509,000 which represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 30,000 square-foot lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Monson sells for $375,000

Sara Malo bought the property at 78 Silver Street, Monson, from Thomas W Haley and Jerome L Haley on Dec. 2, 2022, for $375,000 which represents a price per square foot of $346. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 3.9-acre lot. These...
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $375,000 in Easthampton

Tyler Gagne and Aliza Sajjad bought the property at 157 East Street, Easthampton, from Ellen J Laroche and Raymond G Laroche on Dec. 1, 2022. The $375,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $323. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $250,000 in Ware

Jonathan Chute and Elisa Tucker chute acquired the property at 694 West Main Street, Ware, from Timothy R Mundell and Jessica M Mundell on Nov. 30, 2022. The $250,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $193. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 5.3-acre lot.
WARE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy