Cambridge, OH

Take a seat: Duncan Falls Philo owns Coshocton in huge victory

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Duncan Falls Philo put away Coshocton 67-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. In recent action on December 17, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Coshocton took on New Lexington on December 17 at New Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.
COSHOCTON, OH
East Palestine outlasts Campbell Memorial

East Palestine charged Campbell Memorial and collected a 45-35 victory on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. For more, click here.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Wellsburg Brooke severs Cadiz Harrison Central's hopes

Wellsburg Brooke turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 56-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Wellsburg Brooke drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Cadiz Harrison Central after the first quarter.
CADIZ, OH
Brecksville-Broadview Heights wins tense tussle with Canton McKinley

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brecksville-Broadview Heights didn't mind, dispatching Canton McKinley 53-49 at Canton Mckinley High on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game....
CANTON, OH
Sweating it out: Zanesville Maysville edges New Lexington

Zanesville Maysville topped New Lexington 53-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. The start wasn't the problem for New Lexington, as it began with a 6-4 edge over Zanesville Maysville through the end of the first quarter.
NEW LEXINGTON, OH
Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood

Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay

Bart Anthony Skinner-McVay, 54, passed away suddenly at Avita Ontario Health Systems on Monday, December 18, 2022. Born April 19, 1968 in Coshocton, Ohio, Bart was the son of Harold and Thelma (Taylor) McVay. Bart loved to cook and was known for his homemade meatloaf and noodles that everyone found delicious. A collector of Lucille Ball memorabilia, Bart was always looking for his next item to add to his collection. He loved to paint, fish and adored his animals.
COSHOCTON, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott

For most people, gaining 80 pounds might be seen as something negative. But for Penn-Trafford wrestler Owen Ott, it was quite the opposite. It was a natural progression from a fledgling 132-pound freshman to a dominant 215-pound senior. As a freshman, Ott went 6-18 at 132 pounds. The next year,...
Wheeling Linsly gives Beverly Fort Frye the business

Wheeling Linsly controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-39 win against Beverly Fort Frye on December 20 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. The last time Wheeling Linsly and Beverly Fort Frye played in a 73-31 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
BEVERLY, OH
Belmont Union Local sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail

Belmont Union Local called "game" in the waning moments of a 52-36 defeat of Lore City Buckeye Trail for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 25, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School. For more, click here.
LORE CITY, OH
Never a doubt: Struthers breezes past Hubbard

It was a tough night for Hubbard which was overmatched by Struthers in this 67-32 verdict. Last season, Struthers and Hubbard squared off with January 25, 2022 at Hubbard High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
STRUTHERS, OH
Warren John F. Kennedy paints near-perfect picture in win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Warren John F. Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 54-31 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with January 8, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOUISVILLE, OH
New Cumberland Oak Glen hustles by East Liverpool

New Cumberland Oak Glen had its hands full but finally brushed off East Liverpool 57-47 on December 19 in West Virginia girls high school basketball. The two teams dueled to an even start, with New Cumberland Oak Glen and East Liverpool settling for a 15-15 first-quarter knot.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Lancaster Fairfield Union's convoy passes Zanesville West Muskingum

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lancaster Fairfield Union still prevailed 55-36 against Zanesville West Muskingum at Lancaster Fairfield Union High on December 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 13, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Ashville Teays Valley...
ZANESVILLE, OH

