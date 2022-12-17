ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Crunch down Laval, 2-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Laval Rocket, 2-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Gemel Smith and Lucas Edmonds provided the goals for the Crunch to help the team advance to 13-9-2-2 on the season. Goaltender Jack LaFontaine earned his first win in his first...
