Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley worked together on Look Who's Talking. The on-screen lovers' chemistry translated into an off-screen flirtation. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, put a stop to it.
Famed Television Star Dies
There is sad news coming out of the entertainment industry with word that famed actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died at 66, according to Deadline. No cause of death was immediately made available.
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
John Travolta can’t offload $5M Maine mansion Kirstie Alley first showed him
Nearly two years trying, John Travolta is having a tough time selling his 20-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Maine. The star first listed the home in February 2021 — seven months following the death of his wife Kelly Preston. Located in Isleboro, Travolta has kept the initial $5 million price tag, despite a brief moment off the market. Travolta, 68, designed the home with Preston back in 1991, when they were just newlyweds. His late “Look Who’s Talking” co-star and fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley was the one who first showed them the property at the time. Spanning 10,830 square feet, the whimsical...
Cher, 76, says she and boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, are 'perfectly matched'
Cher on Wednesday shared a new photo of her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. The singer said they are "perfectly matched."
Ringo Starr Had an ‘Incredibly Intimate’ Relationship With Another Rock Star Who Wanted to Take His Place in The Beatles
Ringo Starr had an intimate relationship with a drummer who wanted to take his job.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph
I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Kate Winslet Once Said: ‘You Have To Pay Me A Lot Of Money To Work With Jim Again.’ Decades Later, She Talks Reuniting For Avatar Sequels
Kate Winslet once indicated she might never work with James Cameron again, but things are different now.
Johnny Depp Once Did a Movie He Felt Wouldn’t Be Successful Just to Work With Christopher Walken
Johnny Depp felt it was worth starring in a film that might not have been too successful if it meant working with Christopher Walken.
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
How Ryan Reynolds Reacted to Shania Twain Calling Him out in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Performance
Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to perform a medley of her greatest hits. When she performed 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' she called out Ryan Reynolds by name.
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
John Wayne Asked ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness 1 Question He Didn’t Want to Answer Before Working With Him
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne interviewed James Arness and asked him 1 question that the 'Gunsmoke' actor didn't want to answer honestly.
