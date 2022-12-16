ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
New York Post

John Travolta can’t offload $5M Maine mansion Kirstie Alley first showed him

Nearly two years trying, John Travolta is having a tough time selling his 20-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Maine. The star first listed the home in February 2021 — seven months following the death of his wife Kelly Preston. Located in Isleboro, Travolta has kept the initial $5 million price tag, despite a brief moment off the market. Travolta, 68, designed the home with Preston back in 1991, when they were just newlyweds. His late “Look Who’s Talking” co-star and fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley was the one who first showed them the property at the time. Spanning 10,830 square feet, the whimsical...
MAINE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy