Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Eagles rise above for win over Waconia
Amid a cloud of uncertainty, the Eden Prairie boys basketball team defeated Waconia 102-67 on their home court Tuesday night, capturing their first victory since Eagles head coach David Flom was suspended from coaching the team on Dec. 8. The school district suspended Flom pending an investigation into a complaint about his use of inappropriate [...]
Eden Prairie football standouts sign national letters of intent
Two defensive standouts for the Eden Prairie Eagles football team, which reached the state semifinals in November, both signed national letters of intent contracts on Wednesday, determining their respective college football futures. Eagles senior defensive end Chiddi Obiazor and senior defensive back Devin Jordan inked the dotted lines, with Obiazor headed to Kansas State and [...]
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
Young racer Sawalich signs new deal, sets sights on NASCAR
For seven years, Eden Prairie native William Sawalich has been darting around racetracks all over the country, driving cars that routinely travel at triple-digit speeds. He just became eligible for his Minnesota driver’s license in October. The 16-year-old race car driver had a strong 2022 season, registering 15 wins across various racing series. Those accomplishments [...]
William Oliver Holte
William Oliver Holte, age 97, of Eden Prairie, died on Dec. 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife Carol, six children, 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Bragg and many friends. Preceded in death by his wife Beverly and brothers Richard, Leonard and Wayne. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday, [...]
This Minnesota Pizza Place Is A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time
There's one pizza joint in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that will make you question what year it is. From arcade machines to old movie posters, this place is a trip back in time. For me; pizza, video games, and old movies sound like the best combo. I went out of town and walked into what might be one of my favorite places.
fox9.com
Crowd lines up outside Costco in Eden Prairie ahead of storm
A crowd of people lined up outside the Costco in Eden Prairie Wednesday morning before it opened ahead of a storm that is expected to disrupt travel leading into the Christmas holiday weekend. [This raw video is looped.]
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Vikings reward woman who gave her shoes to homeless man in Brooklyn Center
At KARE-TV Samie Solina says, “A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, ‘I didn’t care about the shoes, I cared about him’. … On Saturday, she not only received seats to what turned out to be a legendary Minnesota Vikings game, but the team surprised her with autographed — and worn — Justin Jefferson cleats.”
onekindesign.com
This Lake of the Isles home is a masterclass in nature-inspired design
This modern loft-like home was expertly crafted by PKA Architecture, located on a beautiful property overlooking the Lake of the Isles, a lake in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When the owners acquired this prized narrow lot, they shared their vision of a 4,000-square-foot modern home for active city living. Design goals included...
Eden Prairie Lions host 49th annual Wild Game Dinner
Sixty pheasants, nine geese, and 1-1/4 deer. Those are some of the statistics – and the ingredients – that went into the making of the Eden Prairie Lions’ 49th annual Wild Game Dinner. Held annually on the first Monday in December, this year’s Dec. 5 event raised $1,745 for donation to local charities supporting the [...]
KEYC
WINTER STORM UPDATE: The latest on the Christmas week winter storm
Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival Gets License Revoked?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
LEGO event coming to the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — A LEGO event is happening in the Twin Cities when the Minnesota Brick Convention comes to town in 2023. On April 14 and 15, LEGO artists from around the country will gather in the Eagan Civic Arena to showcase their LEGO creations. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the LEGO Masters TV show" according to a press release.
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie
In 1989, the soon-to-be-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
mprnews.org
Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities
Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
knsiradio.com
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watch Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Blizzard conditions and dangerous arctic cold are headed for central Minnesota. The National Weather Service Office in Chanhassen says a winter storm watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison, Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne, Todd and Wright counties starting at 6:00 Wednesday morning and continuing through 6:00 on Saturday morning. Five to ten inches of snow is possible. Officials say driving will become very difficult or impossible. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 to 55 miles per hour, leading to blizzard-like conditions and low visibility.
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
864
Followers
610
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
Comments / 0