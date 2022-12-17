ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles rise above for win over Waconia

Amid a cloud of uncertainty, the Eden Prairie boys basketball team defeated Waconia 102-67 on their home court Tuesday night, capturing their first victory since Eagles head coach David Flom was suspended from coaching the team on Dec. 8. The school district suspended Flom pending an investigation into a complaint about his use of inappropriate [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie football standouts sign national letters of intent

Two defensive standouts for the Eden Prairie Eagles football team, which reached the state semifinals in November, both signed national letters of intent contracts on Wednesday, determining their respective college football futures. Eagles senior defensive end Chiddi Obiazor and senior defensive back Devin Jordan inked the dotted lines, with Obiazor headed to Kansas State and [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Young racer Sawalich signs new deal, sets sights on NASCAR

For seven years, Eden Prairie native William Sawalich has been darting around racetracks all over the country, driving cars that routinely travel at triple-digit speeds. He just became eligible for his Minnesota driver’s license in October. The 16-year-old race car driver had a strong 2022 season, registering 15 wins across various racing series.  Those accomplishments [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

William Oliver Holte

William Oliver Holte, age 97, of Eden Prairie, died on Dec. 17, 2022.  He is survived by his wife Carol, six children, 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Bragg and many friends. Preceded in death by his wife Beverly and brothers Richard, Leonard and Wayne.  A Celebration of Life service will take place on Tuesday, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
B105

This Minnesota Pizza Place Is A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time

There's one pizza joint in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that will make you question what year it is. From arcade machines to old movie posters, this place is a trip back in time. For me; pizza, video games, and old movies sound like the best combo. I went out of town and walked into what might be one of my favorite places.
EDINA, MN
KFIL Radio

Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
MinnPost

Vikings reward woman who gave her shoes to homeless man in Brooklyn Center

At KARE-TV Samie Solina says, “A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, ‘I didn’t care about the shoes, I cared about him’. … On Saturday, she not only received seats to what turned out to be a legendary Minnesota Vikings game, but the team surprised her with autographed — and worn — Justin Jefferson cleats.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
onekindesign.com

This Lake of the Isles home is a masterclass in nature-inspired design

This modern loft-like home was expertly crafted by PKA Architecture, located on a beautiful property overlooking the Lake of the Isles, a lake in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When the owners acquired this prized narrow lot, they shared their vision of a 4,000-square-foot modern home for active city living. Design goals included...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

WINTER STORM UPDATE: The latest on the Christmas week winter storm

Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

LEGO event coming to the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — A LEGO event is happening in the Twin Cities when the Minnesota Brick Convention comes to town in 2023. On April 14 and 15, LEGO artists from around the country will gather in the Eagan Civic Arena to showcase their LEGO creations. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the LEGO Masters TV show" according to a press release.
EAGAN, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie

In 1989, the soon-to-be-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
mprnews.org

Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities

Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota

While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watch Issued For Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Blizzard conditions and dangerous arctic cold are headed for central Minnesota. The National Weather Service Office in Chanhassen says a winter storm watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison, Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne, Todd and Wright counties starting at 6:00 Wednesday morning and continuing through 6:00 on Saturday morning. Five to ten inches of snow is possible. Officials say driving will become very difficult or impossible. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 to 55 miles per hour, leading to blizzard-like conditions and low visibility.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

