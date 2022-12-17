I’ve got a company Christmas party, a PJ Adult party, and a haircut all in one week, so I guess you could say I’m livin large…. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We start RAW in the dark corners of Paul Heyman’s basement, or so it may seem. In reality, he is backstage and he introduces himself and mentions Reigns. Roman Reigns is seated in a leather chair, speaks to us directly, calls RAW “The Home of Kevin Owens,” the home that he continues to leave and continually tries to crash the gates of the Island of Relevancy, and he’s not alone. John Cena? Kevin will need way more than that. Kevin will need the entire RAW locker room to have his back because Owens has interfered a little too much, and it’s time to return the favor and showcase the juice that they’ve got. They are not going anywhere. They will make Kevin’s life a living hell until everyone understands that everyone acknowledges The Bloodline.

2 DAYS AGO