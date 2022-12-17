ALLENDALE TWP. — An investigation is ongoing for a suspicious fire that occurred Saturday, Dec. 17, in Allendale Township, in which two people were found dead. Police have identified one of the deceased as 28-year-old Angelica Del Villar-Garcia of Allendale. While the second body has yet to be identified, detective believe it to be her six-year-old son, who lived at home with Villar-Garcia. His name has not been released, pending additional testing and lab results.

ALLENDALE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO