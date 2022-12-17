Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Mankato man sentenced for 7 1/2 years in prison for raping St. Paul girl, 14
A Mankato, Minn., man has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison for the 2019 rape of a 14-year-old St. Paul girl he met through social media. Michael James Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty in July to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and on Tuesday was sentenced by Ramsey County District Judge David Brown. Jackson, who was charged in October 2020, was given credit for 624 days already served in custody.
YAHOO!
2 robbers jump counter in Berks credit union heist
Dec. 20—Two masked robbers got an undisclosed amount of money during a holdup Tuesday morning at Members First Federal Credit Union in Cumru Township. The robbery occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the credit union in Shillington Shopping Center along Lancaster Avenue, Cumru police said. It was the site...
YAHOO!
Detectives believe mother, six-year-old son perished in 'intentionally set' Allendale fire
ALLENDALE TWP. — An investigation is ongoing for a suspicious fire that occurred Saturday, Dec. 17, in Allendale Township, in which two people were found dead. Police have identified one of the deceased as 28-year-old Angelica Del Villar-Garcia of Allendale. While the second body has yet to be identified, detective believe it to be her six-year-old son, who lived at home with Villar-Garcia. His name has not been released, pending additional testing and lab results.
YAHOO!
Man arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession
Dec. 21—GRAWN — A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Grawn man for allegedly having drugs in his car, Michigan State Police reported. At 4:48 p.m. Sunday, state police stopped a car on Riley Road in Green Lake Township for an alleged seatbelt violation. Troopers...
Comments / 1