Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Commanders React to Controversial Officiating in Loss to Giants
Washington’s last drive of the game resulted in two questionable decisions by officials. Officiating was a hot topic in the wake of the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Commanders on Sunday night, with two pivotal decisions going against Washington in the final moments of the game. “Don’t ask...
Fox 59
Report: Navy Football Promotes DC Brian Newberry to Head Coach
He will replace Ken Niumatalolo, who was fired last week. View the original article to see embedded media. After the Navy football program parted ways with longtime coach Ken Niumatalolo last week, athletic director Chet Gladchuk reportedly has made a decision on who will be the next coach of the Midshipmen.
Fox 59
JJ Watt Trolls NFL After Being Selected for Drug Test
He got the message less than a day after tallying three sacks. View the original article to see embedded media. Every now and again, NFL players have some fun on social media poking fun at the league after they have one of the best games of their careers. Particularly, to point out when they get a not-so-random drug test after such a performance.
Fox 59
Reggie Bush Blasts NCAA’s Mark Emmert Over Stripped Heisman
The former running back is still upset over the NCAA’s ruling. During Mark Emmert’s entire tenure as NCAA president, the USC football investigation has been a cloud that hangs over the organization. As part of the investigation that concluded in 2010, former USC running back Reggie Bush was...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Fox 59
Report: Giants Concerned With Carlos Correa Medical Issue
San Francisco called off a Tuesday news conference to introduce the superstar shortstop. Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa was supposed to be introduced as a franchise cornerstone by the Giants at a news conference Tuesday morning. It didn’t happen. One week after striking a 13-year, $350 million agreement with the...
Fox 59
SI:AM | College Basketball’s Unbeatens
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I wish I could be in Buenos Aires for Argentina’s World Cup parade, but at least I can follow along on Twitter. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
Fox 59
Ten Takeaways: Chandler Jones Tells Us About ‘Desperado’
Why we may never see anything like what happened in the final three seconds of the Raiders’ win. Plus, the Chargers and Bills are winning close games and NFL officiating has taken a turn for the worst. I’m not sure we’ll ever see another game end the way that...
Comments / 0