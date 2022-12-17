ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders React to Controversial Officiating in Loss to Giants

Washington’s last drive of the game resulted in two questionable decisions by officials. Officiating was a hot topic in the wake of the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Commanders on Sunday night, with two pivotal decisions going against Washington in the final moments of the game. “Don’t ask...
Report: Navy Football Promotes DC Brian Newberry to Head Coach

He will replace Ken Niumatalolo, who was fired last week. View the original article to see embedded media. After the Navy football program parted ways with longtime coach Ken Niumatalolo last week, athletic director Chet Gladchuk reportedly has made a decision on who will be the next coach of the Midshipmen.
JJ Watt Trolls NFL After Being Selected for Drug Test

He got the message less than a day after tallying three sacks. View the original article to see embedded media. Every now and again, NFL players have some fun on social media poking fun at the league after they have one of the best games of their careers. Particularly, to point out when they get a not-so-random drug test after such a performance.
Reggie Bush Blasts NCAA’s Mark Emmert Over Stripped Heisman

The former running back is still upset over the NCAA’s ruling. During Mark Emmert’s entire tenure as NCAA president, the USC football investigation has been a cloud that hangs over the organization. As part of the investigation that concluded in 2010, former USC running back Reggie Bush was...
Report: Giants Concerned With Carlos Correa Medical Issue

San Francisco called off a Tuesday news conference to introduce the superstar shortstop. Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa was supposed to be introduced as a franchise cornerstone by the Giants at a news conference Tuesday morning. It didn’t happen. One week after striking a 13-year, $350 million agreement with the...
SI:AM | College Basketball’s Unbeatens

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I wish I could be in Buenos Aires for Argentina’s World Cup parade, but at least I can follow along on Twitter. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
Ten Takeaways: Chandler Jones Tells Us About ‘Desperado’

Why we may never see anything like what happened in the final three seconds of the Raiders’ win. Plus, the Chargers and Bills are winning close games and NFL officiating has taken a turn for the worst. I’m not sure we’ll ever see another game end the way that...
