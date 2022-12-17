Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Wellsburg Brooke severs Cadiz Harrison Central's hopes
Wellsburg Brooke turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 56-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Wellsburg Brooke drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Cadiz Harrison Central after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Strasburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lore City Buckeye Trail 44-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off with January 27, 2021 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbiana collects victory over Mineral Ridge
Playing with a winning hand, Columbiana trumped Mineral Ridge 44-28 in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 15, Columbiana faced off against Hanoverton United and Mineral Ridge took on New Middletown Springfield Local on December 15 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville rolls like thunder over East Liverpool Beaver Local
Steubenville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Liverpool Beaver Local during a 55-20 beating on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Steubenville played in a 51-50 game on February 2, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cortland Maplewood narrowly edges Columbiana Heartland Christian in tight triumph
Cortland Maplewood walked the high-wire before edging Columbiana Heartland Christian 31-29 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 10, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Lisbon and Cortland Maplewood took on Southington Chalker on December 14 at Southington Chalker High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wheeling Linsly gives Beverly Fort Frye the business
Wheeling Linsly controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-39 win against Beverly Fort Frye on December 20 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. The last time Wheeling Linsly and Beverly Fort Frye played in a 73-31 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
North Canton Hoover outduels Uniontown Lake in spellbinding affair
Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 26, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Brecksville-Broadview Heights wins tense tussle with Canton McKinley
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brecksville-Broadview Heights didn't mind, dispatching Canton McKinley 53-49 at Canton Mckinley High on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game....
richlandsource.com
Sarahsville Shenandoah finds its footing in sprinting past Cambridge
Sarahsville Shenandoah's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cambridge 54-33 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Cambridge squared off with January 27, 2021 at Cambridge High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Malvern finds its footing in sprinting past East Canton
Malvern left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling East Canton from start to finish for a 65-43 victory on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Malvern jumped in front of East Canton 13-4 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
New Cumberland Oak Glen hustles by East Liverpool
New Cumberland Oak Glen had its hands full but finally brushed off East Liverpool 57-47 on December 19 in West Virginia girls high school basketball. The two teams dueled to an even start, with New Cumberland Oak Glen and East Liverpool settling for a 15-15 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Warren John F. Kennedy paints near-perfect picture in win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Warren John F. Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 54-31 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with January 8, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
