Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Preparing for All Defence Scenarios
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that protecting Ukraine's borders was a "constant priority" and that his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus. "Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly...
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
China Races to Bolster Health System as COVID Surge Sparks Global Concern
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics on Tuesday as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-COVID" regime of lockdowns and testing...
Luxembourg Authorises Some Frozen Russian Assets to Be Unblocked
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Luxembourg's finance ministry on Tuesday said it had authorised the release of certain frozen funds or economic resources held at the Clearstream settlement house by Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD). The general licence issue should allow non-sanctioned Russian investors to transfer assets from the NSD, Russia's domestic...
Christmas Comes Early and Bittersweet for Eastern Europe's Ukrainian Refugees
PRAGUE/WARSAW (Reuters) - Many of the millions of Ukrainian refugees in central and eastern Europe plan to mark Christmas early this year in solidarity with their hosts, learning carols in new languages to generate holiday cheer despite fears for relatives back home. Ukrainians generally celebrate Christmas on January 7 in...
New Zealand Announces Changes to Agricultural Emissions Scheme to Help Farmers
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday that having listened to concerns raised by farm groups it was making changes to its proposed plans to price agricultural long-lived gases and biogenic methane that mainly comes from cow and sheep burps. The government said in a statement it...
U.S. Funding Bill Cancels 'Certain' SPR Sales Mandated by Congress
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The government funding bill U.S. lawmakers are trying to pass cancels "certain" congressionally mandated sales of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a summary showed on Tuesday. Congress mandated in previous laws a sale of about 147 million barrels of oil from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2027. "Cancels...
Sudan's Bashir Admits Role in 1989 Coup During Trial
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Former Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir said on Tuesday that he took full responsibility for the events in 1989 that brought him to power, speaking at a trial in which he stands charged with leading a military coup. Bashir has been jailed since army officers deposed him during...
China’s COVID-19 Surge Increases U.S. Worries Over Possible New Variants
The U.S. wants to see China’s COVID-19 surge “addressed” as it raises concerns about the possibility of a new coronavirus variant emerging, according to the State Department. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. China on Monday reported its first official COVID-19-related deaths in weeks, raising...
U.N. Security Council Eases Weapons Embargo on DR Congo
KINSHASA (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday eased a weapons embargo meant to stem rebel fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and renewed a peacekeeping mission there for another year. Under a new resolution, U.N. member states are no longer required to notify the Security Council...
More Visas for Afghans Who Helped U.S. Included in Spending Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A provision to provide 4,000 more visas for Afghans who worked with the United States was included in a massive government spending bill unveiled on Monday, along with an extension of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program until 2024. SIVs are available to many Afghans who aided U.S....
Ecuador's President Lasso Floats Reelection Bid
(Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso will seek reelection in 2025 in a bid to implement social and economic policies he says have benefited the South American country's inhabitants, he said on Tuesday. Lasso, a conservative former banker who took over as president in May 2021, recently managed to conclude...
Potential China Wave Is 'Wild Card' for Ending COVID Emergency - WHO Advisors
LONDON (Reuters) - It may be too early to declare the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency phase because of a potentially devastating wave to come in China, several leading scientists and World Health Organization advisors told Reuters. Their views represent a shift since China began to dismantle its zero-COVID...
Pending Mexican Central Bank Post to Be Decided Soon, President Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel's mandate is set to expire at the end of the year. "There is...
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
North Korea Slams Japan's New Security Strategy, Warns of Military Measures
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy as fundamentally changing the regional security environment and warned it will show how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice is with unspecified actions, official news agency KCNA reported. A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement...
U.S. Accuses U.N. of Yielding to Russian Threats Over Iran Drone Inquiry
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of "apparently yielding to Russian threats" and not sending officials to Ukraine to inspect drones used by Russia that Washington and others say were supplied by Iran. Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine and...
Taliban-Led Afghan Administration Suspends Women From Universities
KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan's Taliban-run higher education ministry on Tuesday suspended access to universities by female students until further notice, drawing strong condemnation from the United States, Britain and the United Nations. A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend...
U.S. Monitoring Rising COVID Rates in China - White House
(Reuters) - The Biden administration is closely monitoring the rising rates of COVID infections in China in the wake of relaxed rules, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a call with reporters on Tuesday. Kirby said the administration is watching the potential impact on U.S. companies...
EU Tells Iran to Halt Repression, Support for Russia
DEAD SEA, Jordan (Reuters) - The EU foreign policy chief told Iran's foreign minister that Tehran should immediately halt military support for Russia and its repression of protesters at home, reflecting diplomatic tensions with efforts to revive a nuclear deal at a standstill. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said...
