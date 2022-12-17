Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
Beaten Club Q Shooting Suspect Looks Worse for Wear in Court
A booking photo of suspected Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, released by police Wednesday, showed a face littered with cuts, scrapes, bruises, and a pronounced black eye leftover from the senseless attack that claimed five lives and injured another 18 people in Colorado Springs. The injuries are reportedly from the brave actions of patrons, including Army vet Richard Fierro, who said he tackled the gunman, ripped his handgun away, and repeatedly pistol whipped him, leaving them both covered in blood until cops arrived. Fierro said a club performer also kicked Aldrich with her high heel as she ran by him. Aldrich appeared in court via video for the first time Wednesday, slumped over in a wheelchair in a jumpsuit. On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers described the actions of Fierro and a second bystander, who potentially saved dozens of lives, as nothing short of heroic.Read it at ABC News
Woman accused of fatally shooting father of their children in DeKalb
A domestic dispute in DeKalb County turned deadly Sunday and ended with a woman behind bars, police said....
Texas attorney found dead days after taken down by bar patrons in alleged attempted shooting of ex-girlfriend
A Texas attorney was found dead Wednesday, days after being caught on camera trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend in a bar.
White Man Accused of Shooting Black Airbnb Guest Thought He Was a Thief, Lawyer Claims
The white California man accused of shooting a Black Airbnb guest from behind as he walked to a grocery store near his rental home believed the unarmed victim was carrying a gun and may have been the thief who broke into his car days earlier, his lawyer claimed in court Monday.After initially bailing out after the shooting, a Santa Clara County judge ruled Monday that Mark Waters, who pleaded not guilty on Monday, must remain in custody because he’s “too dangerous to be out in the public,” reported ABC 7.Other shocking details emerged this week about the “unprovoked attack,” which...
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom
Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
Hearing: JSU student reportedly killed in altercation between roommates over doughnuts
Investigators say a shooting that ended with the death of a Jackson State University student reportedly started with an altercation over doughnuts. Randall Smith is accused of shooting and killing his roommate, Flynn Brown, and then hiding Brown’s body in a car on the school’s campus. In a...
Cop thought body camera was off while kicking man in the face — but it was on, feds say
The Louisiana officer chose to “abuse an arrestee when he thought he wasn’t being watched,” U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.
Shanquella Robinson’s friend could face up to 60 years in prison for her death
Charlotte, North Carolina, native Shanquella Robinson mysteriously died durng a trip to, San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. The harsh reality of her death made headlines after her family received Robinson’s autopsy report showing she had a broken neck and cracked spine. The video surfaced of the incident after one...
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
Aw Crap! Woman Accused Of Leaving 50LBS Of Human Waste Outside Fire Station, Refused To Pick It Up
The wife of an assistant fire chief in Texas left 50 pounds of human waste in front of the fire station, Radar has learned.Mindy Janette Stephens was arrested last week in Texas. She was charged with one count of illegal dumping of more than five pounds but less than 500 pounds.Police in Electra, Texas, watched the fire station’s security camera on Dec. 1 when he saw someone putting something outside the front door. The officer then went to the station to check it out.There, he found three 5-gallon buckets of human waste, according to a probable cause affidavit.The officer also...
Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended
The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
Florida Cops Hunt for ‘Brutal Rapist’ After Woman Mutilated
Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in a violent attack that left her “mutilated,” authorities said Wednesday. Bruce Whitehead, 54, is accused of approaching the woman, who willingly got into his car, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WKMG-TV. Whitehead was wearing a hat, deputies wrote, obscuring some of his face tattoos—including the word “SACRIFICE” inked across his forehead—which were called “unmistakable” in an Orange County Sheriff’s Office statement. Shortly after, Whitehead allegedly raped the woman at knifepoint until she “bravely fought him off and was...
Texas high school coach charged with indecency, improper relations with a student.
The students are 15 years old.
Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
JonBenet Ramsey detective among five Boulder police officers disciplined for failing to investigate cases
A former lead detective on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case - and head of the Investigations Unit - has been reassigned to patrol by the Boulder Police Department after an internal audit revealed some cases had not been investigated between 2019 and this year.Commander Thomas Trujillo “is no longer involved in any investigations, including the Jon Benet Ramsey case,” BPD spokesperson Sarah Huntley told The Independent.The 36-year veteran of the department also received a three-day suspension without pay, and was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, the department said in a Tuesday night release.Action was taken against Mr Trujillo and...
Georgia School Administrator Charged With Raping Student, Furnishing Alcohol To Minors
Dr. Rachelle Terry has been charged with supplying alcohol to minors at a Halloween party and "having sex with a student." A school administrator in Georgia is accused of supplying alcohol to minors at a Halloween party and raping at least one underage student. Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, was...
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.
‘Deeply disturbing’ video shows middle school teacher fighting student, MO district says
The fight between the teacher and student happened in the middle school classroom
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey Murder
The Ramsey Family(Ryan Parker/They Hollywood Reporter) Recently, a task force in Colorado announced that they are relaunching an investigation into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey. Now, a father in Colorado claims that the police missed their opportunity to catch JonBenet Ramsey’s killer.
Comments / 0