Lindsey Baker appointed South Lake Tahoe Assistant City Manager

South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has appointed Lindsey Baker as the Assistant City Manager, effective January 3, 2023. Baker will assume full oversight of the Communications Division, Parks and Recreation Department, and Human Resources. She originally joined the City of South Lake Tahoe as the Assistant to the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
DETR: Unemployment rate increases in November; Nevada adds jobs

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in November 2022 which increased by 0.3 percent from October 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates...
NEVADA STATE
Outgoing governor: Nevada has to solve death penalty issue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outgoing Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday he hoped his failed proposal to clear the state's death row starts a “necessary conversation” about capital punishment when state lawmakers begin their legislative session in February. “The death penalty is fundamentally broken,” Sisolak said during...
NEVADA STATE
BLM Prepared to Burn Piles near Genoa, Virginia City Highlands

The thinning of trees in the Genoa, NV and Virginia City Highlands areas has produced piles of branches which will be burned sometime within the remainder of December and could continue into January 2023, with an estimate of two to five ignition days. The burning will happen on days when...
GENOA, NV
Nonstop Flights Announced To Austin And Houston From RNO

The flights were made possible by the Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is hosting a celebration Tuesday for its inaugural flight to Austin on Frontier Airlines. RNO is expecting over 15,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days.
RENO, NV
Fire Crews Respond to Kitchen Fire Near Valley Road in Reno

An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire on Hood Avenue off of Valley Road in Reno. The fire started before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. No injuries were reported. Officials say the home is a total loss and that three adults and two dogs are now displaced due to the fire.
RENO, NV
Bail Set at $1 Million for Murder Suspect in 2016 Reno Case

A Washoe County judge has set bail at $1 million for a man connected to a 2016 Reno murder case. 46-year-old Robert Eikelberger pleaded not guilty last Friday to allegedly killing Sierra Ceccarelli on December 9th, 2016. He was initially arrested in 2018, but the case was transferred to Lyon...
RENO, NV
Rollover Crash Kills Gardnerville Man on U.S. 395 in Douglas County

A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County early Saturday morning. Nevada State Police say Kevin Skogmo was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound when a 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup headed south crossed over into the centerline and into the path of the Nissan, eventually causing the Nissian to overturn.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser held for Fernley family who lost home in fire

The North Lyon County Fire Protection District held a Spaghetti Feed fundraiser on Monday after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley. There were no injuries reported. Eight people were displaced by the incident. All proceeds from the fundraiser went...
FERNLEY, NV
Mendive Middle School Temporarily Evacuated While Police Investigated Possible Threat

Mendive Middle School in Sparks was temporarily evacuated while police investigated a report of a possible threat at the school. Washoe County School District posted the information just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Just a little more than 30 minutes later, WCSD reported that police determined that the school was safe and that students returned to the building.
SPARKS, NV

