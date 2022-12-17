Read full article on original website
Lindsey Baker appointed South Lake Tahoe Assistant City Manager
South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has appointed Lindsey Baker as the Assistant City Manager, effective January 3, 2023. Baker will assume full oversight of the Communications Division, Parks and Recreation Department, and Human Resources. She originally joined the City of South Lake Tahoe as the Assistant to the...
DETR: Unemployment rate increases in November; Nevada adds jobs
According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) November 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in November 2022 which increased by 0.3 percent from October 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates...
Outgoing governor: Nevada has to solve death penalty issue
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outgoing Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday he hoped his failed proposal to clear the state's death row starts a “necessary conversation” about capital punishment when state lawmakers begin their legislative session in February. “The death penalty is fundamentally broken,” Sisolak said during...
BLM Prepared to Burn Piles near Genoa, Virginia City Highlands
The thinning of trees in the Genoa, NV and Virginia City Highlands areas has produced piles of branches which will be burned sometime within the remainder of December and could continue into January 2023, with an estimate of two to five ignition days. The burning will happen on days when...
Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies participate in annual shop with the sheriff event
On Saturday, December 17, The Lyon County Sheriff's Office, North Lyon County Fire, NHP, and NV State Parks participated in the annual Shop with a Sheriff event. Human Services helped pair 29 children with local first responders. Each child was given a set amount of money and were able to...
Nonstop Flights Announced To Austin And Houston From RNO
The flights were made possible by the Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is hosting a celebration Tuesday for its inaugural flight to Austin on Frontier Airlines. RNO is expecting over 15,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days.
Fire Crews Respond to Kitchen Fire Near Valley Road in Reno
An investigation is underway after a kitchen fire on Hood Avenue off of Valley Road in Reno. The fire started before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. No injuries were reported. Officials say the home is a total loss and that three adults and two dogs are now displaced due to the fire.
Bail Set at $1 Million for Murder Suspect in 2016 Reno Case
A Washoe County judge has set bail at $1 million for a man connected to a 2016 Reno murder case. 46-year-old Robert Eikelberger pleaded not guilty last Friday to allegedly killing Sierra Ceccarelli on December 9th, 2016. He was initially arrested in 2018, but the case was transferred to Lyon...
Rollover Crash Kills Gardnerville Man on U.S. 395 in Douglas County
A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County early Saturday morning. Nevada State Police say Kevin Skogmo was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound when a 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup headed south crossed over into the centerline and into the path of the Nissan, eventually causing the Nissian to overturn.
Bail Set At $1M For Man Accused Of 2016 Murder
Robert Eikelberger pleaded not guilty during a recent arraignment. A Washoe County judge has set bail at $1 million for a man connected to a 2016 Reno murder case.
Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser held for Fernley family who lost home in fire
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District held a Spaghetti Feed fundraiser on Monday after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley. There were no injuries reported. Eight people were displaced by the incident. All proceeds from the fundraiser went...
Mendive Middle School Temporarily Evacuated While Police Investigated Possible Threat
Mendive Middle School in Sparks was temporarily evacuated while police investigated a report of a possible threat at the school. Washoe County School District posted the information just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Just a little more than 30 minutes later, WCSD reported that police determined that the school was safe and that students returned to the building.
State Police Identify Man Killed In Crash In Douglas County
Troopers say a black GMC pickup was heading south when for some reason, it drifted into oncoming traffic. A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County Saturday morning.
Students, teachers return to Dilworth Middle School after student-staff altercation last week
The Washoe County School District says students and colleagues returned to Dilworth Middle School Monday after 80 percent of teachers called out Friday after a student-teacher altercation. An all-staff meeting was held Monday morning and another all-staff meeting will be held this afternoon to discuss plans for behavior and safety...
Sparks man sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for illegally possessing firearms
A Sparks man was sentenced on Monday to 77 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of three firearms after prior felony convictions. According to court documents, David Lee Wiley Jr., 41, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to felon in possession of firearms. He...
