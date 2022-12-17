Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
California is a state that is abundant with amazing food options. Depending on where you live, you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a juicy sandwich, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Family honoring domestic violence victim by supporting others in need
A mother is making sure her daughter's gift of finding and supporting those in need doesn't end with her tragic death.
Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
SFist
Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues
Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
Hanford Sentinel
Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran
As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
mendofever.com
Male Asleep At Computer, Female Opening Mailboxes And Pulling Her Pants Down – Ukiah Police Logs 12.17.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
Oakland teenage sisters found
Update: The girls have been safely found. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Magic Mushroom Shop Raided
Correction: A previous version of this article said a suspect was arrested on charges relating to meth. However, SFPD gave out incorrect information to The Standard, a police spokesperson said: “In our initial synopsis of the incident, we misspoke on the charges placed on [the suspect]. There were no charges related to methamphetamine placed on [the suspect]. The charges placed on [him] were related to psilocybin.”
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa police make arrests, issue citations at sideshows
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sideshows in Santa Rosa resulted in citations, dozens of traffic stops, arrests, a towed vehicle, a recovered stolen vehicle, and a police chase, officials said. Officials said the most significant event was around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when Santa Rosa police officers attempted an enforcement stop of...
CHP: 1 dead, 7 injured including 4 children in Fresno County Crash
Fresno County, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman was killed, and three adults, four children sustained injuries ranging from major to critical after a two-vehicle collision in Fresno County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers say that at about 10:00 a.m. the CHP responded to a major injury collision on Jefferson […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford council approves four-way stops, roundabout along downtown corridor
Changes to downtown Hanford's traffic flow are on tap with City Council approval this week of a project combining four-way stops and a roundabout at three downtown intersections along Douty Street. After looking at three options for traffic improvement projects during a study session on Tuesday the council voted 4-1,...
Former SF anchor Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
"I was just totally stuck."
