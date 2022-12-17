ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemoore, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Sentinel 'Letters to Santa'

We asked for your "Letters to Santa" and we received more than 150 submissions from individuals, groups and elementary school classrooms in Hanford, Lemoore and the surrounding area. A big thank you goes to everyone who sent in a letter. You can purchase a special edition of the Hanford Sentinel...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County Animal Services seeking donations for furry friends

'Tis the season to be helpful to our friends, including the four-legged ones at Kings County Animal Services, 10909 Bonneyview Lane in Hanford, off of 11th Avenue. The shelter is taking donations for toys, food, blankets and bedding for dogs and cats through Dec. 22. Donations can be dropped off...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Rockin Rudolph Race draws two-legged and four-legged runners

Nothing gets the blood flowing faster in cold weather than a morning run through the streets of Downtown Hanford. Sunday morning saw just an opportunity for the lovers of pure running, no matter the temperature. The annual The Rockin’ Rudolph Run, which supports the Police Athletic League, featured a children's...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Random Acts of Kindness visits Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are celebrating random acts of kindness. For the 6th year in a row, FOX26 News and Grocery Outlet are working together to give free groceries to unsuspecting shoppers at locations up and down the Central Valley. We will have new...
KINGSBURG, CA
Hanford Sentinel

A wish comes true in Kingsburg | John Lindt

The new T-Mobile call center in Kingsburg promised last year they would gear up to add 1,000 employees once in full operation. The promise has already come true, says Kingsburg Economic Development Coordinator Jolene Polyack. “T-Mobile has been open only a few months but they already are up to 1,000...
KINGSBURG, CA
Hanford Sentinel

More than 3,100 wreaths laid at local cemeteries

Dozens braved the cold and fog to make the trip to Grangeville Cemetery in Armona on Saturday morning to participate in a ceremony and lay a wreath on the graves of veterans. In conjunction with the national Wreaths Across America organization, more than 3,100 wreaths were placed at the head stones of heroes at the 14th Avenue Lemoore Cemetery, Hanford Cemetery on 10th Avenue, and at Calvary Cemetery.
ARMONA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues

Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
OAKLAND, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran

As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland teenage sisters found

Update: The girls have been safely found. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenage girls went missing in Oakland Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. Herlinda Martinez, 14, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 95 pounds, with red-and-brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Magic Mushroom Shop Raided

Correction: A previous version of this article said a suspect was arrested on charges relating to meth. However, SFPD gave out incorrect information to The Standard, a police spokesperson said: “In our initial synopsis of the incident, we misspoke on the charges placed on [the suspect]. There were no charges related to methamphetamine placed on [the suspect]. The charges placed on [him] were related to psilocybin.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa police make arrests, issue citations at sideshows

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Sideshows in Santa Rosa resulted in citations, dozens of traffic stops, arrests, a towed vehicle, a recovered stolen vehicle, and a police chase, officials said. Officials said the most significant event was around 10:50 p.m. Saturday when Santa Rosa police officers attempted an enforcement stop of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford council approves four-way stops, roundabout along downtown corridor

Changes to downtown Hanford's traffic flow are on tap with City Council approval this week of a project combining four-way stops and a roundabout at three downtown intersections along Douty Street. After looking at three options for traffic improvement projects during a study session on Tuesday the council voted 4-1,...
HANFORD, CA

