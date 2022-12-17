Read full article on original website
Man found guilty of gang-related murder
A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, three felony assault charges, participating in a street gang and possessing a firearm by a felon. The Uptown Bakers criminal street gang threw a house party on Baylor Street in northeast Bakersfield in April 2017. A gang member left the party to buy products from an am/pm on Mount Vernon and Columbus Street, a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release said.
Video shows alleged human trafficking victim pleading for help in Bakersfield
An investigation by the sheriff’s department in Kern County, California revealed 16 people being held captive inside a home in Bakersfield. A neighbor’s home security camera captured video of a man who escaped a home where he claims to have been held captive. Footage shows him running up to another home and banging on the garage door shouting, “Help us.”
Toy drive, vigil held 2 years after Orrin, Orson West reported missing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two years have passed since the community was rocked by the disappearance of two young boys in California City. Dec. 21, 2020, was the day Orrin and Orson West were reported missing, sparking massive searches in the desert city in eastern Kern County, rewards offered totaling more than $100,000 for information […]
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Woman arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following suspected DUI crash
A woman was arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following a suspected DUI crash involving a power pole on Tuesday, Dec 20.
Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Southeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting involving one of their officers in the area of E. Belle Terrace and Madison Street.
8 BPD officers fire at man, who dies at scene
A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot by Bakersfield Police Department officers. Police were called to railroads tracks near Madison Street and East Belle Terrace at 9:41 a.m. for reports of a man carrying a handgun, a BPD news release said.
At least 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It was not immediately clear if anyone else […]
Kern DA's office to turn over migrant smuggling case to federal authorities
The case had originally been considered a human trafficking case, but the sheriff's office and district attorney are now calling it a case of migrant smuggling.
Arson investigation into abandoned structure fire on Brundage Lane
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Update: 12/21/22 (8:30 a.m.) PG&E has restored power to the area. Update: 12/21/22 (7:10 a.m.) The Bakersfield Fire Department has said that the structure was abandoned. The cause of the fire is unknown. They also said arson investigators are heading there, and PG&E will be...
California Department of Justice to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) released new information regarding two officer-involved shootings involving eight officers that left one man dead. The man was involved in both shootings.
Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
Woman accused of assault, vandalism during protest gets year in jail
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to all charges — including assaulting an officer — filed against her following a protest two years ago in Downtown Bakersfield. Xandria Beltran-Gomez was sentenced Tuesday and also received two years’ felony probation, court records show. She […]
CHP investigates burning body found alongside Hwy 99 in Bakersfield
Investigators say they determined the body to be a female between 20 and 40 with dark hair and a nose ring.
BPD searching for missing woman, 19
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old woman. Apollonia Davis, who has long black hair and brown eyes, was last seen Tuesday in the 1200 block of 38th Street. She is a Native American.
Man fatally shot in Porterville
A man was murdered in Porterville on Sunday, Dec 18th. According to the Porterville Police Department, Rudolph Duran Pina, 26, was shot to death near the 300 block of South A Street around 5:30 p.m.
State DOJ opens investigation after initial finding that man had no firearm when he was killed by BPD
The California Department of Justice has launched an investigation of Tuesday morning’s fatal, police-involved shooting in Bakersfield after an initial inquiry determined the man killed did not have a firearm at the time of his death, but did have a knife. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the independent investigation...
KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
Pool company owner, sons set for February hearing in assault case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business. Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the […]
