BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It was not immediately clear if anyone else […]

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO