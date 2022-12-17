ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Man found guilty of gang-related murder

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, three felony assault charges, participating in a street gang and possessing a firearm by a felon. The Uptown Bakers criminal street gang threw a house party on Baylor Street in northeast Bakersfield in April 2017. A gang member left the party to buy products from an am/pm on Mount Vernon and Columbus Street, a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release said.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Video shows alleged human trafficking victim pleading for help in Bakersfield

An investigation by the sheriff’s department in Kern County, California revealed 16 people being held captive inside a home in Bakersfield. A neighbor’s home security camera captured video of a man who escaped a home where he claims to have been held captive. Footage shows him running up to another home and banging on the garage door shouting, “Help us.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

8 BPD officers fire at man, who dies at scene

A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot by Bakersfield Police Department officers. Police were called to railroads tracks near Madison Street and East Belle Terrace at 9:41 a.m. for reports of a man carrying a handgun, a BPD news release said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It was not immediately clear if anyone else […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Arson investigation into abandoned structure fire on Brundage Lane

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Update: 12/21/22 (8:30 a.m.) PG&E has restored power to the area. Update: 12/21/22 (7:10 a.m.) The Bakersfield Fire Department has said that the structure was abandoned. The cause of the fire is unknown. They also said arson investigators are heading there, and PG&E will be...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman accused of assault, vandalism during protest gets year in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to all charges — including assaulting an officer — filed against her following a protest two years ago in Downtown Bakersfield. Xandria Beltran-Gomez was sentenced Tuesday and also received two years’ felony probation, court records show. She […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD searching for missing woman, 19

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old woman. Apollonia Davis, who has long black hair and brown eyes, was last seen Tuesday in the 1200 block of 38th Street. She is a Native American.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pool company owner, sons set for February hearing in assault case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business. Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

