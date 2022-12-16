ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent

After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does... The post Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job

After managing MLB All-Stars like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Liam Hendriks last season, Miguel Cairo is moving … significantly downward. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, has been hired by the New York Mets to be... The post Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Astros linked to former rival player in free agency

The Houston Astros could be letting bygones be bygones in free agency this MLB offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that veteran utility man Jurickson Profar is one of the players being considered by the Astros as they continue to search for upgrades. Heyman adds that outfielder Michael Conforto is also under consideration, as is a reunion with Michael Brantley.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Former Cardinals fan favorite Matt Carpenter has a new home after career revival

Matt Carpenter’s career hit the highest of highs and reach new lows with the St. Louis Cardinals. After a revival with the Yankees, Carp has signed on with the Padres. Matt Carpenter proved he could do it all with the Yankees. The longtime Cardinal signed on as a project with New York, and revived his career last offseason thanks to friend and Cincinnati Reds professional hitter Joey Votto.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Boston

John Henry, Sox ownership drawing criticism for state of team

BOSTON -- The person in charge of executing contracts and trades is typically the person in the spotlight. For the Red Sox, that person is Chaim Bloom, a man with a fair share of critics following a few years' worth of unimpressive decisions.But in a not-quite-scathing-but-nevertheless-pointed column for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal directed a large amount of that blame toward the ownership group, led by John Henry."The Red Sox under owners John Henry, Tom Werner and Co.? They've failed to react to a changing marketplace, one in which stars are getting decade-long deals," Rosenthal wrote. "Dating back to Mookie Betts,...
BOSTON, MA
True Blue LA

Dodgers-Yankees on June 4 slated for ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

If the calendar wasn’t enough, ESPN provided a reminder that 2023 is nigh on Monday, announcing nine ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ broadcasts in the first half of next season. Included among them is the Dodgers hosting the Yankees on June 4 at Dodger Stadium, the finale of a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

