Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Mets looking to trade pair of high-priced veterans, report says
Billy Eppler isn’t done wheeling and dealing. The New York Mets general manager is looking for an offseason trade partner or two, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, the Mets are looking to move high-priced veterans Carlos Carrasco and...
Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent
After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does... The post Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job
After managing MLB All-Stars like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Liam Hendriks last season, Miguel Cairo is moving … significantly downward. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, has been hired by the New York Mets to be... The post Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here is How Kiké Hernández Reacted to Justin Turner Signing With Red Sox
After the reports of Justin Turner signing with the Boston Red Sox came out, former Dodger and current Red Sox player Kiké Hernandez took to Twitter to react to his longtime teammate taking his talents to Beantown.
Dodgers Sign Hard-Throwing Right-Handed Pitcher
Dodgers sign another pitcher to their 2023 pitching staff. His name is Jacob Pilarski.
Astros linked to former rival player in free agency
The Houston Astros could be letting bygones be bygones in free agency this MLB offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that veteran utility man Jurickson Profar is one of the players being considered by the Astros as they continue to search for upgrades. Heyman adds that outfielder Michael Conforto is also under consideration, as is a reunion with Michael Brantley.
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “These numbers don’t scare me at all”
“I made a commitment to the fans,” Steve Cohen said in a recent interview with the New York Post, in which he expressed very little concern over the Mets’ current payroll. “If it means I have to spend money to fulfill that commitment, so be it.”. Though...
Former Cardinals fan favorite Matt Carpenter has a new home after career revival
Matt Carpenter’s career hit the highest of highs and reach new lows with the St. Louis Cardinals. After a revival with the Yankees, Carp has signed on with the Padres. Matt Carpenter proved he could do it all with the Yankees. The longtime Cardinal signed on as a project with New York, and revived his career last offseason thanks to friend and Cincinnati Reds professional hitter Joey Votto.
Angels News: Halos Expected to Have New Television Broadcaster in 2023
Former Mets radio announcer Wayne Randazzo is coming to the Angels to do television play-by-play, according to reports on social media.
John Henry, Sox ownership drawing criticism for state of team
BOSTON -- The person in charge of executing contracts and trades is typically the person in the spotlight. For the Red Sox, that person is Chaim Bloom, a man with a fair share of critics following a few years' worth of unimpressive decisions.But in a not-quite-scathing-but-nevertheless-pointed column for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal directed a large amount of that blame toward the ownership group, led by John Henry."The Red Sox under owners John Henry, Tom Werner and Co.? They've failed to react to a changing marketplace, one in which stars are getting decade-long deals," Rosenthal wrote. "Dating back to Mookie Betts,...
Phillies Extend Three Baseball Operations Executives
The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that they have extended three of their baseball operations executives on Tuesday morning.
True Blue LA
Dodgers-Yankees on June 4 slated for ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’
If the calendar wasn’t enough, ESPN provided a reminder that 2023 is nigh on Monday, announcing nine ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ broadcasts in the first half of next season. Included among them is the Dodgers hosting the Yankees on June 4 at Dodger Stadium, the finale of a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles.
