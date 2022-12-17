ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, WI

Cal Fisher and Martin Kimmel reach double figures in a Deerfield boys basketball win over Parkview

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 5 days ago

For the second time this season, senior Cal Fisher eclipsed 30 points in a Deerfield 80-42 win over Parkview at Deerfield High School on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Fisher recorded 30 points in the win, adding seven rebounds and seven steals. Junior Martin Kimmel scored 10 points.

Junior Jackson Drobac had a season-high nine points, going 4-5 on field goal attempts. Sophomore Ben Wetzel also scored nine points. Senior Tommy Lees (5), junior Kris Hahn (5), senior Mason Betthauser (4), junior Eli Key (2), senior Klayten Bohn (2), senior Kalob Kimmel (2) and senior Ben Sigurslid (2) also contributed for Deerfield.

The Demons are 5-2 overall and are 4-0 in the Trailways-South Conference.

