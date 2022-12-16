Read full article on original website
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
MSNBC
Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit
The White House and Capitol Hill are preparing for a potential visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The possible trip comes as the White House is preparing to announce a new package of aid to Ukraine. Dec. 21, 2022.
'Good speech': McCarthy commends Zelensky but argues against 'blank check' to Ukraine
Aspiring House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) lauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech to Congress Wednesday, but affirmed his opposition to giving the war-torn nation a "blank check."
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
MSNBC
Jan. 6 panel refers four House Republicans to Ethics Committee
The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
MSNBC
Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony
Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
MSNBC
Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene
On Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped its years-long investigation with criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and his alleged enablers. The Morning Joe panel discusses the referrals and Trump's future.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
'It's who we are as a country.' Rep. Quigley on Ukraine aid ahead of Zelenksyy address
Katy Tur spoke with Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL), co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine caucus to talk about President Zelenskyy's address to congress and sending aid to Ukraine.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package
In a joint press conference, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanked the Biden administration for its past and current aid packages. Zelenskyy says he looks forward to speaking with members of Congress to discuss a possible $45 billion in aid, stating that “every dollar of this investment for the United States is going to be strengthening of global security.”Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’
President Biden says he has never seen NATO more united in aiding Ukraine against the Russian invasion during a joint press conference with President Zelenskyy. Biden claims “Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO.”Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine
Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy held a joint press conference at the White House, the Ukrainian president's first known trip outside of his country since Russia invaded over nine months ago. Biden reassured Zelenskyy that the U.S. will stand with Ukraine in its continued fight against Russia, and Zelenskyy offers thanks to Americans, describing the U.S. and Ukraine "real partners." Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Chief Justice Roberts orders temporary hold on Title 42 border policy
NBC News Correspondent, Morgan Chesky, reports on the Supreme Court's Chief Justice John Roberts' temporary hold on Title 42 Covid pandemic area restriction, making it easier for the government to turn away people attempting to enter the country. The Biden administration has until 5 pm Tuesday to respond to the decision. The Morning Joe panel weighs in.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Susanne Craig: Public release of Trump’s tax returns will show ‘his business is under pressure.’
NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake and New York Times Investigative Reporter Susanne Craig join to discuss Former President Trump's tax returns.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
'A defiant gesture towards Russia': Zelenskyy visits Washington on Wednesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden and deliver an address to members of Congress during a visit to Washington on Wednesday, his first known trip outside the country since Russia invaded 10 months ago.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"
The January 6th committee releasing testimony transcripts of Trump allies under oath. It comes as the panel formally issued criminal referrals for Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Committee member and law professor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the case to indict Trump and how it felt reading those referrals. Raskin saying the crimes are "clear" and adding “justice doesn’t equal the sadness and anger” Americans have experienced but it's time to “fortify American democracy against coups and insurrections.”Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Former White House ethics lawyer faces provocative allegations
Among the most striking moments from this week’s Jan. 6 committee meeting had little to do with the attack on the Capitol itself. Instead, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren alerted the public to an alleged effort to influence the testimony of key witnesses. “[O]ne lawyer told a witness, the witness...
MSNBC
Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever
Congress asks The Department of Justice to indict Former President Donald Trump. The January 6th Committee making history by referring Trump for criminal prosecution for a “multi-part” coup plot with charges that would carry years in prison. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this unprecedented legal development, the alleged co-conspirators and analyzes 160+ pages of evidence. Former Acting U-S Solicitor General Neal Katyal and former head of the SDNY and David Kelley join Ari Melber on this breaking story.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
The Last Thing: Silence is complicity
As Capitol Hill celebrates Hanukkah, leaders like President Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland renew calls condemning the rise in antisemitism around the country.Dec. 20, 2022.
