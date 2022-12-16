ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

The White House and Capitol Hill are preparing for a potential visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The possible trip comes as the White House is preparing to announce a new package of aid to Ukraine. Dec. 21, 2022.
Jan. 6 panel refers four House Republicans to Ethics Committee

The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony

Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

In a joint press conference, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanked the Biden administration for its past and current aid packages. Zelenskyy says he looks forward to speaking with members of Congress to discuss a possible $45 billion in aid, stating that “every dollar of this investment for the United States is going to be strengthening of global security.”Dec. 21, 2022.
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy held a joint press conference at the White House, the Ukrainian president's first known trip outside of his country since Russia invaded over nine months ago. Biden reassured Zelenskyy that the U.S. will stand with Ukraine in its continued fight against Russia, and Zelenskyy offers thanks to Americans, describing the U.S. and Ukraine "real partners." Dec. 21, 2022.
Chief Justice Roberts orders temporary hold on Title 42 border policy

NBC News Correspondent, Morgan Chesky, reports on the Supreme Court's Chief Justice John Roberts' temporary hold on Title 42 Covid pandemic area restriction, making it easier for the government to turn away people attempting to enter the country. The Biden administration has until 5 pm Tuesday to respond to the decision. The Morning Joe panel weighs in.Dec. 20, 2022.
"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

The January 6th committee releasing testimony transcripts of Trump allies under oath. It comes as the panel formally issued criminal referrals for Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Committee member and law professor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the case to indict Trump and how it felt reading those referrals. Raskin saying the crimes are "clear" and adding “justice doesn’t equal the sadness and anger” Americans have experienced but it's time to “fortify American democracy against coups and insurrections.”Dec. 22, 2022.
Former White House ethics lawyer faces provocative allegations

Among the most striking moments from this week’s Jan. 6 committee meeting had little to do with the attack on the Capitol itself. Instead, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren alerted the public to an alleged effort to influence the testimony of key witnesses. “[O]ne lawyer told a witness, the witness...
Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever

Congress asks The Department of Justice to indict Former President Donald Trump. The January 6th Committee making history by referring Trump for criminal prosecution for a “multi-part” coup plot with charges that would carry years in prison. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this unprecedented legal development, the alleged co-conspirators and analyzes 160+ pages of evidence. Former Acting U-S Solicitor General Neal Katyal and former head of the SDNY and David Kelley join Ari Melber on this breaking story.Dec. 20, 2022.
The Last Thing: Silence is complicity

As Capitol Hill celebrates Hanukkah, leaders like President Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland renew calls condemning the rise in antisemitism around the country.Dec. 20, 2022.

