Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Youngkin: TikTok banned from government devices and Wi-Fi
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia has become the latest state to ban TikTok and other apps from state devices and state-run wireless networks. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement in a press release Friday. The executive order bans TikTok and WeChat, among other applications developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent...
Capitol Police Chief calls for increased protective details for Congressional leaders
WASHINGTON — Following the skyrocketing numbers of threats against America's elected leaders and the break-in and attack which wounded the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger is requesting millions of dollars for security and staffing to better protect members of Congress, their families and their staffs.
Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish
WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
'Criminal on multiple levels' | Former Capitol Police officer supports criminal charges against Trump
WASHINGTON — Among those inside the room when the January 6 Committee announced it was recommending criminal charges against former President Donald Trump was former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell. The Iraq War veteran has served the USCP since he joined the department in 2006, but just recently...
Rapper who used Capitol riot as album cover sentenced to five months in prison
WASHINGTON — A federal judge sentenced a former Virginia rapper who used an image of himself at the Capitol riot on an album cover to five months in prison on Monday. Antionne Brodnax, who performs under the name “Bugzie the Don,” pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts after rejecting a plea deal for a single count. Brodnax, who moved to Georgia following his arrest, entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and used a photograph of himself smoking on a vehicle outside as the cover of an album titled “The Capital.”
Texas man who attempted to cut power to Capitol convicted on all counts
WASHINGTON — A Texas man who attempted to cut power to the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 was found guilty Wednesday of seven criminal counts by a D.C. judge. Christopher Ray Grider waived his right to a jury and instead sat for a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly. Grider was arrested last January and indicted on eight counts, including three felony counts of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property in excess of $1,000. Before trial began, Grider pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0