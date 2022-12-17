ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First game held in the Tribe Athletic Complex

By Ben Gilliam
 5 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball players christened the new Tribe Athletic Complex as work continues on the Buck Van Huss Dome back home.

Kingsport BOE signs off on $20 million dome renovation plan

The Dobyns-Bennett Indians took on the Volunteer Falcons Friday night, marking the first game in the facility while Kingsport City Schools manages repair work on the dome.

Construction estimates say the dome’s steel reinforcements will be finished in roughly two years, meaning several more games are expected to take place in the former site of Sullivan North High School.

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs

System officials signed off on the renovation of the complex earlier this year after an inspection revealed higher-than-expected deterioration of wood in the structure. A steel reinforcement project is expected to cost around $20 million.

WJHL

WJHL

