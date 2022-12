Devin Booker will miss his third straight game with groin soreness Friday against the West-leading Grizzlies (19-11) at Footprint Center to end a four-game homestand. The Suns All-Star guard hasn't played since scoring a season-high 58 points in Saturday's comeback win over the Pelicans. Phoenix (19-13) is coming off a 113-110 loss to...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 MINUTES AGO