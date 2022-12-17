Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Lady Raider Machine Continues to Run
The Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic began on Wednesday afternoon in Tullahoma for the Coffee County Lady Raiders. East Hickman was trying to pull off what only one team has been able to do this season, defeat the Lady Raiders. After four quarters of play Coffee County defeated its 15th opponent with the Lady Eagles being the next on the list, falling 53-37.
Anonymous Donor gives Donations to Multiple Services in Bedford County
For a number of years, a local donor – who prefers not to be recognized publicly – has contributed money to emergency and animal-related services in Bedford County during the holiday season. Receiving checks this year were Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Shelbyville Fire Department, Bedford County Fire Department,...
Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization (SBCO) Awards $25,000 to Local Educators
SBCO awarded over $25,000 to local educators across Coffee County, Manchester City, and Tullahoma City Schools through its Educational Enrichment Grant opportunity. SBCO’s Educational Enrichment Grant encourages local educators to submit innovative, outside-the -box opportunities for their students and schools that may encompass science, technology, engineering & math (STEM), literacy, physical activity, social/emotional, to fine arts or career readiness.
Residents spar with commission, executives on Jack Daniels warehouses
Residents in Lincoln County, Tennessee faced the county commission and John Brown Corp. executives Tuesday — looking for answers about the construction of Jack Daniels warehouses in the area.
Raiders Defeat Harriman in Outback Classic
On Monday morning the Coffee County Red Raider boys’ basketball team to Murfreesboro to play in the Blackman Outback Classic. The Raiders grabbed a halftime lead of 35-17 and went onto win 60-42 over Harriman. Coffee County was led in scoring by Soph. Courtland Farrar with 12. Dayne Crosslin...
City of Murfreesboro finds new contamination site on East Fork Stones River, blames Middle Point Landfill
Continuing the saga between Middle Point Landfill and the City of Murfreesboro, the city now says it has identified a new, third contamination site on the East Fork Stones River.
fox17.com
Blue Angels jet lands at Smyrna Airport as planning begins for Great Tennessee Air Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning has begun for the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show!. A Blue Angels jet landed at the Smyrna Airport on Monday for a winter visit to the Midstate. The world-famous flight demonstration squadron will headline the air show June 10 and 11 of next year.
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
thunder1320.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 40 State Troopers
Trooper Mitchell Gibbs has been assigned to Coffee County. On December 16, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State troopers. Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker, and Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. Lateral trooper cadet class 1122 graduated 11 troopers, all of whom were prior law enforcement officers and certified in Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). Class 1122 completed 10 weeks of specialized training, designed to build upon their previous law enforcement training and experience. Trooper Cadet Class 1222 graduated 29 troopers and completed 16 weeks of specialized training. After graduation, the new troopers will receive field training with troopers who are classified as Field Training Officers.
WKRN
Missing Lawrence County man
Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City. A new Zillow report states that rent prices are down in the Metro area. Driver wanted after hit-and-run crash into front …. Metro police are searching for the driver...
Worship service in violation of Franklin ordinance
A man is continuing to hold a weekly worship gathering on the Franklin Public Square, despite being told he is in violation of a recently passed ordinance.
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
Lincoln County authorities searching for Taft theft suspects
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a recent theft in the Taft community.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells auto repair shops in Kentucky, Tennessee
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.43 million sale of two Caliber Collision centers, one in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the other in Brentwood, Tennessee, a southern suburb of Nashville. Caliber, the nation’s largest collision repair provider, operates the properties under long-term net leases. Members of Marcus & Millichap’s...
AMBER Alert canceled after one-year-old Lincoln County boy found safe; Father in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an AMBER Alert for a one-year-old missing from Lincoln County after he was found safe early Monday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
wjle.com
Two Weeks Remain to Get Your New “Blue” Tennessee License Plate Before Your Old “Green Mountain” One Expires
DeKalb County Clerk James L. (Jimmy) Poss reminds you that if your vehicle has a Green mountain plate time is running out to replace it with the new Blue plate which began Jan 1, 2022. “After December 31, 2022 no vehicle should have a Green Mountain plate. Should a vehicle...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd
The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
Franklin Co. North Middle School Student taken to the Hospital after using Vape
On Friday morning at 10:55 a.m. Franklin County authorities were called to North Middle School because of concern with a 12 year old student. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Sam Davidson told On Target News that the student used a vaping device at school and had a serious reaction. The student was taken via ambulance to the E.R. at Southern Tennessee Health System-Winchester.
On Target News
Manchester, TN
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 1