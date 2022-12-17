ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

On Target News

The Lady Raider Machine Continues to Run

The Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic began on Wednesday afternoon in Tullahoma for the Coffee County Lady Raiders. East Hickman was trying to pull off what only one team has been able to do this season, defeat the Lady Raiders. After four quarters of play Coffee County defeated its 15th opponent with the Lady Eagles being the next on the list, falling 53-37.
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization (SBCO) Awards $25,000 to Local Educators

SBCO awarded over $25,000 to local educators across Coffee County, Manchester City, and Tullahoma City Schools through its Educational Enrichment Grant opportunity. SBCO’s Educational Enrichment Grant encourages local educators to submit innovative, outside-the -box opportunities for their students and schools that may encompass science, technology, engineering & math (STEM), literacy, physical activity, social/emotional, to fine arts or career readiness.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Raiders Defeat Harriman in Outback Classic

On Monday morning the Coffee County Red Raider boys’ basketball team to Murfreesboro to play in the Blackman Outback Classic. The Raiders grabbed a halftime lead of 35-17 and went onto win 60-42 over Harriman. Coffee County was led in scoring by Soph. Courtland Farrar with 12. Dayne Crosslin...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 40 State Troopers

Trooper Mitchell Gibbs has been assigned to Coffee County. On December 16, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State troopers. Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker, and Commissioner Jeff Long swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. Lateral trooper cadet class 1122 graduated 11 troopers, all of whom were prior law enforcement officers and certified in Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). Class 1122 completed 10 weeks of specialized training, designed to build upon their previous law enforcement training and experience. Trooper Cadet Class 1222 graduated 29 troopers and completed 16 weeks of specialized training. After graduation, the new troopers will receive field training with troopers who are classified as Field Training Officers.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Missing Lawrence County man

Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City. A new Zillow report states that rent prices are down in the Metro area. Driver wanted after hit-and-run crash into front …. Metro police are searching for the driver...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells auto repair shops in Kentucky, Tennessee

Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.43 million sale of two Caliber Collision centers, one in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the other in Brentwood, Tennessee, a southern suburb of Nashville. Caliber, the nation’s largest collision repair provider, operates the properties under long-term net leases. Members of Marcus & Millichap’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Illegal Snacks Seized in Decherd

The Decherd Police Department wants to raise awareness to all parents and citizens that may not be aware of a growing issue. At first look officers could have thought that some items looked like a normal bag of chips during a traffic stop on December 15, but they later seized the items.
DECHERD, TN
On Target News

Franklin Co. North Middle School Student taken to the Hospital after using Vape

On Friday morning at 10:55 a.m. Franklin County authorities were called to North Middle School because of concern with a 12 year old student. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Sam Davidson told On Target News that the student used a vaping device at school and had a serious reaction. The student was taken via ambulance to the E.R. at Southern Tennessee Health System-Winchester.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
