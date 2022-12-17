Cortland Maplewood walked the high-wire before edging Columbiana Heartland Christian 31-29 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 10, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Lisbon and Cortland Maplewood took on Southington Chalker on December 14 at Southington Chalker High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

CORTLAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO