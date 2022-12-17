Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
KWTX
Waco hardware stores are stocked with faucet, pipe covers ahead of arctic blast
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone is turning to local hardware stores for the supplies they need ahead of the arctic blast. Hardware stores like Circle Hardware have been making sure some of the most popular items stay stocked for Central Texans. But faucet covers and pipe insulation products are flying off the shelves.
fox44news.com
‘Let Your Light Shine’ returning to Waco hospitals
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Waco hospitals will be getting some extra Christmas cheer this holiday season!. The sixth annual Let Your Light Shine event will take place this Thursday at 7 p.m. McLennan County first responders will visit Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest and Ascension Providence in Waco and shine their lights to give some encouragement.
KWTX
Ahead of arctic blast, experts say to test your HVAC system now
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - HVAC technician Rocky Rodriguez with Rabroker is out checking on a heating system at a Central Texas home. He said now, before the arctic blast, is the best time to have it checked. “With the cooler temps because you have to recover so much loss of...
The City of Killeen wants you to be prepared for freezing temperatures
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is telling residents to prepare for the artic cold front coming in on Thursday, Dec. 22. Although roads are not expected to be affected by frozen precipitation, it's important to make sure everything is ready for the freeze that will likely last until Saturday.
KWTX
Central Texas group to give away free hay to keep local pets warm during upcoming freeze
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Lost & Found Pets group will be giving away free hay Tuesday, Dec. 20, to pet owners who normally keep dogs or cats outside, according to Michelle Ann. As the KWTX Weather Authority has been warning us, an arctic air mass will...
KWTX
Killeen Christmas sequenced light display offers a free 90-minute show
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen resident provides 90 minutes of Christmas entertainment for free with a sequenced light show. He said a popular holiday movie that he would watch every year when he was growing up inspired his light display. “I always wanted to do Christmas lights,” Killeen resident,...
Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?
Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
KWTX
Killeen warming center opens, extends hours ahead of upcoming Central Texas cold front
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With subfreezing temperatures expected to hit Central Texas Thursday, the city of Killeen is gearing up for a very chilly start to the holiday weekend. The city hosted a press conference earlier today at the Killeen City Hall where officials discussed cold weather tips and how folks can access a warming center in the coming days.
KWTX
North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
KWTX
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waco, TX
In McLennan County, Waco is known as the "Heart of Texas." This city, situated between Austin and Dallas, sits along the famous Brazos River. Despite its size, Waco has plenty of attractions and activities that make your visit there worthwhile. Meanwhile, Waco's community welcomes the younger generation since it's home...
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Wood Shack preparing for winter blast in December 2022
The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming arctic weather. Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets. A cold...
News Channel 25
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The...
WacoTrib.com
Trail plan would connect downtown Waco to Lake Waco, China Spring, McGregor
The Waco City Council got its first look Tuesday at a master plan for 130 miles of hike and bike trails that would eventually connect the downtown riverwalk to the Lake Waco dam, East Waco, China Spring and the McGregor area. Waco Parks and Recreation officials, consultants from Halff Associates...
Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December
Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
Harker Heights woman donates kidney to stranger across the country
'Be positive' isn't just a life mantra for Heather Schaefer, of Harker Heights. It also happens to be her blood type.
KWTX
Central Texas man who defied the odds to recover from devastating gymnastics injury walks the stage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a freak gymnastics accident, in which doctors gave him a 50 percent chance of surviving, defied the odds once again by walking the stage at Texas Tech University in Lubbock this weekend, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
Gatesville Messenger
Bald Eagles sited in Coryell County
A Gatesville Messenger subscriber recently stopped by the office to share some photos of a bald eagle that was spotted near Purmela. The winged symbol of our country soared along the countryside around Purmela and eventually landed on a fence. Generally, bald eagles are spotted in Central Texas from October...
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
Comments / 0