When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.

2 DAYS AGO