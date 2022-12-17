Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Late Fast & Furious star’s car sells for over $600,000 at auction
A rare sports car that previously belonged to late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker has sold for over $600,000 at auction.
What Does the Corvette Logo Mean?
The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic sports cars in automotive history. But what does its logo mean? The post What Does the Corvette Logo Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons To Choose (And 2 To Skip) the 2012 Hyundai Elantra
The 2012 Hyundai Elantra offers great fuel economy and reliability for an affordable price. It makes an excellent used car. The post 3 Reasons To Choose (And 2 To Skip) the 2012 Hyundai Elantra appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Are the 5 Most Reliable Small SUVs Says U.S. News & World Report
Here's a look at the top five picks from U.S. News for small SUV models with that stand up to reliability tests. The post These Are the 5 Most Reliable Small SUVs Says U.S. News & World Report appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63, Donkervoort F22: This Week's Top Photos
This week we took a spin in the redesigned 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 E Performance. The new sports sedan has traded in the previous V-8 for a 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain generating up to 671 hp, which is hard not to love. McLaren's Artura plug-in hybrid supercar was another car...
What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy?
Toyota produces several popular affordable SUV nameplates. What is the cheapest Toyota SUV available? The post What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Ford Maverick Worth the Long Wait?
The award winning 2023 Ford Maverick is an excellent compact truck, but is it worth the long wait? The post Is the 2023 Ford Maverick Worth the Long Wait? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000
The best midsize SUVs to buy used include the 2013 Lexus RX, the 2016 Nissan Murano, and the 2014 Toyota Highlander. The post The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
MotorTrend Magazine
Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine
When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
fordauthority.com
Ford Tech Says Aftermarket Ignition Coils Are No Good: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, who runs the automotive repair YouTube channel known as Ford Tech Makuloco, makes informative videos explaining his repair processes and the reasoning behind them. In the past, he’s walked viewers through a starter issue diagnosis on a 2006 Ford F-150, given an in-depth explanation of the Ford battery monitoring system on F-150s and shown his process for figuring out a heater core issue on another pickup. He also takes the time to explain why he doesn’t like to use certain parts, and in a recent video, he tells viewers why he stays away from using aftermarket ignition coils.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: Car and Driver 10Best
Winning a 10Best award is difficult. Successfully defending one is even tougher. To remain on the list, a car must provide a superior experience and unequivocally fulfill its mission. Even before you set it in motion, Cadillac’s CT5-V Blackwing struts like a winner. The 668-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 puffs its...
The Best Trucks to Buy Used Under $35,000 Are From 1 Brand
The best trucks to buy used under $35,000 are the 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and the 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. The post The Best Trucks to Buy Used Under $35,000 Are From 1 Brand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado Trim Dominates With the Most Value
One 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 trim provides more value and work ethic than the rest. See which Chevy Silveraod model is best. The post This 2023 Chevy Silverado Trim Dominates With the Most Value appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This VW Is Dead, but It’s a Great Bargain for a Used Car
Volkswagen killed the Passat. However, the midsize sedan is still a solid pick for a used car, especially the 2021 Passat. The post This VW Is Dead, but It’s a Great Bargain for a Used Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine
Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
MotorBiscuit
162K+
Followers
37K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0