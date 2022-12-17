ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

What Does the Corvette Logo Mean?

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic sports cars in automotive history. But what does its logo mean? The post What Does the Corvette Logo Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63, Donkervoort F22: This Week's Top Photos

This week we took a spin in the redesigned 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 E Performance. The new sports sedan has traded in the previous V-8 for a 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain generating up to 671 hp, which is hard not to love. McLaren's Artura plug-in hybrid supercar was another car...
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump

Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
MotorTrend Magazine

Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine

When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
fordauthority.com

Ford Tech Says Aftermarket Ignition Coils Are No Good: Video

Veteran Ford technician Brian, who runs the automotive repair YouTube channel known as Ford Tech Makuloco, makes informative videos explaining his repair processes and the reasoning behind them. In the past, he’s walked viewers through a starter issue diagnosis on a 2006 Ford F-150, given an in-depth explanation of the Ford battery monitoring system on F-150s and shown his process for figuring out a heater core issue on another pickup. He also takes the time to explain why he doesn’t like to use certain parts, and in a recent video, he tells viewers why he stays away from using aftermarket ignition coils.
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: Car and Driver 10Best

Winning a 10Best award is difficult. Successfully defending one is even tougher. To remain on the list, a car must provide a superior experience and unequivocally fulfill its mission. Even before you set it in motion, Cadillac’s CT5-V Blackwing struts like a winner. The 668-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 puffs its...
torquenews.com

Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine

Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

162K+
Followers
37K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy