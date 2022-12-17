ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Chilly overnight but mostly sunny Saturday

By Abigail Degler
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Friday night forecast 02:57

BALTIMORE -- It will be chilly overnight with mostly clear skies.

Low temps will dip into the upper 20s to around 30 both tonight and again Saturday night.

Highs will reach the low 40s on Saturday afternoon and upper 30s to around 40 on Sunday.

Sunshine will continue into next week through Tuesday. Temps will remain in the low 40s for highs with lows in the 20s.

We are keeping a close eye on big changes for the Christmas holiday as a large dip in the jet stream will send Arctic air from Siberia southward into the Lower 48.

We will see some of the coldest December temperatures in parts of the U.S. in 30-40 years.

Some of this cold air will spill into the Middle Atlantic by late week, just in time for Christmas.

There are still some uncertainties as to when the Arctic cold front will arrive, but it appears it will arrive by Friday at the latest.

There are also indications a coastal low pressure will develop and move up the coast.

This could bring a potential threat of wintry weather or perhaps rain and wind along with some type of wintry weather just before or on Christmas Eve.

It is still way too early to speculate or get specific on what could develop, but the pattern favors some type of wintry weather late next week, along with very cold temperatures.

Keep it tuned to WJZ for the latest updates.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Calm Winter Solstice before brutally cold Alert Days

BALTIMORE -- Our Winter Solstice is starting frosty!Out-the-door temps are in the mid to upper 20s and we'll top out in the mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds.Winter officially arrives at 4:47 this afternoon and Mother Nature is taking the hint with very active weather and brutal cold to follow.WJZ Alert Days are in effect Thursday through Sunday and we want to prepare you for the different impacts.High pressure will leave us behind today leaving us at the mercy of this next storm system. This will mainly mean soaking rain for Maryland, but western parts of the state...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Days as wintry weather, rain move into Maryland

Clouds will increase tonight across the area with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Rain will begin spreading northward across the area during the early morning hours on Thursday. It will be cold enough for some wintry weather over Western Maryland. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Garrett & Allegany Co. for the potential of significant snow and ice accumulations through Thursday afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY extends east of there for Washington and Frederick Co. for the possibility of lighter ice accumulations that could lead to some slick spots early in the morning. A FLOOD WATCH is in...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day issued for week's end for bitterly cold temps, wintry weather

BALTIMORE - A gorgeous day is underway across Maryland but we have to consider it the calm before the storm.Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days Thursday through Sunday for a multitude of impacts including wet weather, winter weather and brutal cold.Before that, we will enjoy dry conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. Our afternoon will top out in the low 40s this afternoon, very much mirroring our Monday.Temps tonight will dip once again into the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.Clouds will move in and take over through the day Wednesday with the storm system arriving early Thursday...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild Wednesday sets up four Alert Days for frigid cold temps, wintry mix

BALTIMORE - Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days Thursday through Sunday for a multitude of impacts including wet weather, winter weather and brutal cold.Tonight, temperatures will again drop into the 20s under partly cloudy skies. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of the next storm system. Rain will spread into the area from the south and west by Thursday morning. It will be cold enough for wintry weather in Western Maryland. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Garrett and Allegany counties on Thursday for...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Arctic chill to blast region over Christmas weekend

BALTIMORE - Get ready for the coldest air of the season. An arctic chill will move through the state over the holiday weekend with temperatures dipping into the teens for lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning.  Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s across the region.There will be a few high clouds streaming over from time to time. Expect Tuesday to be similar to what we saw Monday, with sunny skies and a few clouds with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs again reaching the 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night as a storm system approaches...
Nottingham MD

Artic blast to hit Maryland in time for Christmas

BALTIMORE, MD—The odds of the Baltimore area seeing a white Christmas are diminishing, but it will likely be one of the coldest in years. The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring a frigid air mass to the Mid-Atlantic states just in time for the holiday weekend.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly, crisp Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds

BALTIMORE -- The next few days look quiet ahead of the big changes expected for the holiday weekend. Tonight, the skies were clear and the temperature lows will be in the 20s. Sunshine is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with temperature highs in the 40s. The temperature lows will dip into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night. Clouds will increase their presence on Wednesday with temperatures again reaching the 40s for highs. By Wednesday night, clouds will return to the area with a chance for a rain-snow mix on Thursday morning before changing to all rain during the day Thursday. Expect...
Nottingham MD

Flood Watch issued in Baltimore area for Thursday

BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Baltimore area. The watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. Forecasters say excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
WTOP

Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas

Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Calm & bright in time for the weekend

BALTIMORE -- Not much change in the weather pattern for your Friday.Sunshine persists through the afternoon  with highs climbing into the upper 40s lower 50s across the state.Clear skies and breezy WNW winds will continue into the evening hours of tonight, as temps drop into the 30s and 20s.We are in a calm set-up for the rest of the weekend with the cooler end of the 40s expected. No real talk of rain going into next week.A cold snap is on its way… timely arrival expected near the solstice.Northwest winds will be between 10-20 mph for the most part but gusts...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Lingering rain keeps things damp overnight before clearing out

BALTIMORE -- The winter storm that has plagued the area for the past 24 hours is moving out of the region. Some showers have redeveloped on the back side of the system and will continue to fill in the area overnight through the early morning hours on Friday. The rain will be light and will be just enough to keep things damp, but heavy rain is not expected. The highest ridge tops in Frederick and Washington counties may still see some slight icing through late tonight, but the wintry weather threat has pretty much ended across the region.As we head into Friday, we'll start...
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Freezing rain makes for slick conditions as winter weather hits Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Wet and wintry weather is covering Maryland on Thursday, prompting school closures and delays and making for slick driving conditions. Find local school closures and delays hereHow to navigate icy roads on your commuteFreezing rain and sleet will continue for Western Maryland through this afternoon. A steady rain continues for the rest of the area, and it will become heavy at times through the mid-afternoon.      The wintry weather threat has ended for the Baltimore area as the freezing line continues to surge westward.There are still some pockets of temperatures below freezing in Washington and northern Frederick Co. but the...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Bracing for winter storm

BALTIMORE -- We're getting you ready for Thursday's WJZ Alert Day as a winter storms is heading our way!Ice Storm Warnings for Garrett & Allegany Counties starts this evening and continues through late Thursday night.Significant ice totals between a quarter and half an inch are possible.Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch are also expected.This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous.Power outages and downed trees are likely.The rest of the state will see a shorter period a wintry mix before the transition to a cold and persistent rain.A Winter Weather Advisory for northern...
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

