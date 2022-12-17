Read full article on original website
Crossroads Mission Avenue opens its doors to all during bitter cold
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Crossroads Mission Avenue is opening its doors to those in need of a warm place to stay during the anticipated frigged temperatures. This applies to all three locations in the tri-cities. The facility has always been an emergency shelter location for all, and when officials received word of people living in a laundry mat, the mission was clear.
Silver Lake High School sending holiday cheer past Nebraska’s border
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Volunteers from Hearts and Hands Against Hunger of Hastings and a strong contingent from Silver Lake high school came together to pack meals on Monday morning. Silver Lake has been sending their seventh graders, all the way through seniors, to help pack these meals for the...
In the Kitchen with Joe: ‘The Crafty Dog Sports Bar’
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Travis Evans and his wife have been chefs for over 20 years. In 2020, they decided it was time to throw their hat in the sports bar ring. “We just wanted to bring a more family sports bar atmosphere to Kearney, with really good food,” explained Evans. “We love what we do. We love coming in here, feeding and giving guests that come in here an experience that they may not get somewhere else.”
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation scholarship application period opens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation announced the opening of its scholarship application process on Monday. Applicants can apply on the Foundation’s website from now to Feb. 9. Scholarship applicants can visit the scholarship page under the communities tab on the website for important...
Ways to keep your pet safe during bitter cold
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When it comes to the health of your furry family members, veterinarians are warning pet owners who choose to keep their pets outside to closely monitor the wind chill and their pet’s water supply. The cold temperatures can freeze their water, which can lead to...
Big day for Fonner Park as temporary gaming application approved
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously approved a casino operator license as well as hours of operations for Grand Island Casino Resort and Fonner Park. “This afternoon was very significant for the history of Fonner Park,” Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said. Doors...
The coldest wind chills in over 30 years
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The next 72 hours will feature a rare weather event as frigid air from the Arctic Circle leaks south into the United States. How rare is this cold weather we are going to experience? Well, Thursday and Friday’s wind chills are forecast to be the coldest we have seen since the 1989-1990 winter season. I was a junior in high school. That’s over 30 years ago. So, you can imagine the magnitude of this weather event. In fact, only about 5% of winter seasons since 1948 have experienced wind chills of -43 t0 -45 degrees Fahrenheit. The average winter season usually has wind chills of -35f or colder for 12 to 13 hours. The current forecast for Grand Island is for 29 hours. That’s more than double of what we would see in a single season. So, if you must head outside for a long period of time, wear 2-3 layers and be sure to cover every inch of your body as frostbite can occur is as little as 10 minutes with wind chills below -35 degrees.
Preventing frozen pipes during bitter cold
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The weather outside is frightful, but there are ways to protect for people to protect their homes as the bottom drops out of the thermometer, it all starts with a part of the home you rarely thought about. More than 250,000 families and homes experience a...
Winter has arrived...in every sense..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today is officially the first day of winter, and it has certainly arrived. The long advertised cold front pushed through the Tri-Cities during the early evening. The worst of the weather will occur in the mid to late evening hours as the dynamics, lagging behind the front will get the snow going in the mid to late evening. Snow squalls will be possible in areas and have been reported, which are intense bands of wind driven snow producing near white-out blizzard conditions almost instantaneously.
GIPS: Mauldin to be sworn in during special meeting next month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools said Katherine Mauldin will be sworn in next month to serve on the GIPS Board. This comes following the findings from Hall County officials, clearing the GIPS board member-elect. On Wednesday, the Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall...
Smoke alarms alert family to house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The cause of an early morning house fire is still under investigation but it’s believed to be electrical in nature, according to Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Ed Carlin. The Grand Island Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 4000...
5-Star Performer: Islander girls wrestling team makes a splash in early program success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to back Flatwater Fracas Champs for the Grand Island girls wrestling team, a group of girls certainly proud to be out on the mats just like the boys. “I just love how it brings me a second home”, said junior GISH wrestler Jordan Williams....
10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Howard County Attorney has charged 10 men with cockfighting. The Howard County Sheriff arrested them Dec. 17 at a rural location about 15 miles north of Grand Island. Cockfighting, is a felony which includes promoting, working at or witnessing a cock fight. State statute...
Man fought, bit officers during medical call in south Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A medical service call Tuesday morning ended with an assault on Kearney Police officers. Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police said officers were dispatched to Casey’s on Talmadge Street in south Kearney. They were called out to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a call involving a man reporting a possible medical issue inside the store.
GIPS board member-elect cleared by County Attorney, Election Commissioner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) (Press release)-- The Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Attorney’s Office, has completed a residency review of Katherine Mauldin, a candidate-elect for Grand Island Public School Board in Ward C. “After a careful and...
Kenesaw boys basketball outlasts Axtell
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kenesaw boys basketball team welcomed in Axtell for some Monday night hoops action. In the end, the Bluedevils win it by three over the Wildcats, 47-44. Watch embedded video for highlights.
York boys basketball fight off Adams Central in 59-45 win
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams Central boys basketball team welcomed on in York Tuesday night. In the end, the Dukes defeat the Patriots, 59-45. Watch embedded video for highlights.
Fillmore Central boys basketball wins in overtime against St. Cecilia
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings St. Cecilia boys basketball team hosted Fillmore Central Tuesday night. In the end, the Panthers won it in overtime against the Bluehawks, 53-45. Watch embedded video for highlights.
UNK names new head football coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Nebraska and North Alabama coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced. UNK will formally introduce Held as its 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference...
Grand Island man arrested after meth and 100+ aerosol cans used for huffing found in house with two children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested Saturday afternoon after over 100 aerosol duster cans used for huffing where found in his home. According to police it happen in the 1400 block of St. Paul Road. Police said they were called to the residents after a woman was concerned for her children’s wellbeing, who were at the home.
