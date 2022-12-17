CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers are needed for a planned temporary warming center in Camdenton this week. Community Christian Church is providing the facility. “Community Christian Church has thankfully come forward as the brick and mortar warming shelter very first time that we’ve been able to pull off an official emergency warming shelter in Camden County, at least under my tenure, and the effort not only amongst county officials, but the public has been absolutely overwhelming,” said Emergency Management Director Sam Henley.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO