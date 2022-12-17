Read full article on original website
Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers are needed for a planned temporary warming center in Camdenton this week. Community Christian Church is providing the facility. “Community Christian Church has thankfully come forward as the brick and mortar warming shelter very first time that we’ve been able to pull off an official emergency warming shelter in Camden County, at least under my tenure, and the effort not only amongst county officials, but the public has been absolutely overwhelming,” said Emergency Management Director Sam Henley.
SILVER ADVISORY: Webster County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday (December 16) morning. Investigators say she suffers from a mental illness. Prasad is believed to be on...
Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home; surrenders after manhunt
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a man considered armed and dangerous in southwest Polk County surrendered after a manhunt. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies responded to South 77th Road, south of Mo. 215, in the Morrisville area for a residential structure fire Monday morning. When deputies arrived, they found a man who owned the home leaving while armed with a rifle and a handgun. The man fired several rounds at law enforcement before entering a wooded area.
