Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mercy Medical Center expands RN residency program
A Merced nursing residency program is expanding to allow more new grads the opportunity inside a hospital.
Fentanyl Deaths: Valley health experts sending out an urgent warning
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new report from the CDC on the number of young people who have died from fentanyl has valley health experts sending out an urgent warning. Fentanyl is taking a tragic toll on teens across the united states— and right here in the Central Valley. The CDC has released a study […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for your smile
It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
beckerspayer.com
California health system could split with UnitedHealth, Anthem, Cigna
Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is facing Dec. 31 contract deadlines with several major payers, including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross, The Fresno Bee reported Dec. 19. UnitedHealthcare sent letters to members notifying them Community Health System could be dropped from the payer's network, the newspaper reported. Community Health...
'If she could save one life': A legacy for fentanyl victim who died before Clovis North graduation
A Fresno family is living through the shock and grief of losing a child to fentanyl and hoping they can help other families prevent similar tragedies.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for Oakhurst man who died in hospital
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
Marjaree Mason Center expanding, bringing services to rural schools
The Marjaree Mason Center is continuing to expand its services thanks to a grant from the Wonderful Company.
Community rallies to help rebuild Fresno restaurant
Nearly three weeks ago, a fire tore through Zamora's Carnitas in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Firefighters help change lightbulbs on 40ft high church cross in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department helped a church change the lightbulbs on a cross that was 40 feet high Sunday afternoon in downtown Fresno. Members of the First Mexican Baptist Church say that there is only about 20 of them at the church, and...
Emergency rooms inundated; doctors ask the public to help ease patient load
From RSV to flu cases, local hospitals are seeing hundreds of patients per day, and they are asking the public not to go to the emergency room unless they absolutely have to.
Bank of America accepting applications for paid high school summer internship
Bank of America is looking for motivated high school students to take part in a paid summer internship, but they won't be working at a bank. They'll be partnered with non-profits.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford
On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KMPH.com
1 dead, unbuckled kids injured after pin-in crash in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman is now dead after a major pin-in car crash Wednesday morning in Fresno County, north of Fowler. CHP was called to a major crash around 10:00 a.m. on Clovis Avenue, just south of Jefferson Avenue. When they arrived, they found two cars...
KMPH.com
Retired Fresno County judge arrested for domestic violence
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A retired federal judge is now out on bail after he was arrested by Fresno Police for domestic violence. 82-year-old Oliver Wanger was arrested over the weekend but posted bail after spending just two hours in jail. He is a pillar of the community and...
Friends mourn loss of Ta-Sheng Ly, killed in murder-suicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Samantha Fang says she’s still trying to wrap her mind around how her best friend and roommate Ta-Sheng Ly was shot and killed on Highway 41 on Saturday while she was in the car with her sister. It was around 10:00 on Saturday night that officials say 30-year-old Kou Vue, the […]
GV Wire
New Mayor of This Valley City Is Just 24 Years Old
Hipolito Angel Cerros made news in 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Lindsay City Council. Now he’s the Tulare County town’s new mayor. Cerros, who graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s in science and technology, was selected as mayor by his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 13 meeting.
KMPH.com
Seatbelt saved drivers life after collision rips car to pieces, says CHP
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol took to social media on Tuesday to remind drivers that seatbelts save lives. CHP Fresno posted a collection of photos that show a car torn to pieces following a speeding collision. “THEY SAY A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS. Well...
KMPH.com
Man pinned between vehicles passes out, rescued by witnesses
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now recovering in the hospital after officers say he was pinned between two vehicles in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a man was standing right next to his truck parked at the Airways Golf Course when it started to roll. Officers say...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on State Route 152 in Madera County
On the morning of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle collision on SR-152 in Madera County. The car crash occurred shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Road 16 and State Route 152, officials said. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on SR-152...
KMJ
Teen Stabbed In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
Comments / 2