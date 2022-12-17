ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for your smile

It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
FRESNO, CA
beckerspayer.com

California health system could split with UnitedHealth, Anthem, Cigna

Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is facing Dec. 31 contract deadlines with several major payers, including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross, The Fresno Bee reported Dec. 19. UnitedHealthcare sent letters to members notifying them Community Health System could be dropped from the payer's network, the newspaper reported. Community Health...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for Oakhurst man who died in hospital

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
OAKHURST, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident Fatality on Highway 43 and Fargo Avenue in Hanford

On the morning of Monday, December 19, 2022, authorities in Kings County reported a fatal big rig crash on SR-43 in Hanford. The incident occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. on State Route 43 just north of Fargo Avenue and involved a big rig and a Toyota, according to the California Highway Patrol.
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Retired Fresno County judge arrested for domestic violence

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A retired federal judge is now out on bail after he was arrested by Fresno Police for domestic violence. 82-year-old Oliver Wanger was arrested over the weekend but posted bail after spending just two hours in jail. He is a pillar of the community and...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

New Mayor of This Valley City Is Just 24 Years Old

Hipolito Angel Cerros made news in 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Lindsay City Council. Now he’s the Tulare County town’s new mayor. Cerros, who graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s in science and technology, was selected as mayor by his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 13 meeting.
LINDSAY, CA
KMPH.com

Seatbelt saved drivers life after collision rips car to pieces, says CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol took to social media on Tuesday to remind drivers that seatbelts save lives. CHP Fresno posted a collection of photos that show a car torn to pieces following a speeding collision. “THEY SAY A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS. Well...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man pinned between vehicles passes out, rescued by witnesses

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now recovering in the hospital after officers say he was pinned between two vehicles in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a man was standing right next to his truck parked at the Airways Golf Course when it started to roll. Officers say...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on State Route 152 in Madera County

On the morning of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle collision on SR-152 in Madera County. The car crash occurred shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Road 16 and State Route 152, officials said. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on SR-152...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Teen Stabbed In Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
