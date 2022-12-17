ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

KMPH.com

Man dead after being stabbed by brother in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon following a stabbing in Clovis. The Clovis Police Department says officers were called just after 4 p.m. regarding a disturbance that took place at an apartment complex near Peach and Gettysburg. That disturbance, investigators say, ended in a fatal...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis PD: Dispute between brothers leaves one dead

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Department officers say a disturbance at an apartment complex left one person dead. Police officers say they were called Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. to the report of a disturbance between two adult brothers in an apartment complex located near Peach Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue. According to the authorities, the […]
CLOVIS, CA
westsideconnect.com

Tips lead to arrest of armed robbery suspect

The Newman Police Department was able to make an arrest for an armed robbery after receiving multiple tips as to the identity of the suspect. The suspect was identified as Adam Manuel Alves, 38, of Patterson. The armed robbery happened just before 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Newman Foods at...
NEWMAN, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Robbery Suspect of Johnny Quick Convenience Store in Fresno (With Video)

December 21, 2022 - On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 12:01 A.M., the Fresno Police Department received a call of an armed commercial robbery of the Johnny Quick located at 7505 N. Willow Avenue. The suspect entered the location and simulated he had a firearm while demanding money and cigarettes. The suspect fled the area on foot before police arrived.
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say

A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on State Route 152 in Madera County

On the morning of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle collision on SR-152 in Madera County. The car crash occurred shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Road 16 and State Route 152, officials said. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on SR-152...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Body found after shed fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There is currently an active crime scene after a body was found following a shed fire Wednesday morning in southwest Fresno. Fresno police officers were patrolling the area around 6:00 a.m. when they saw a fire near Tuolumne and C street. When they arrived on...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Teen stabbed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
FRESNO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Authorities reveal name of victim in Saturday murder-suicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by her sister’s boyfriend on Highway 41 in Fresno, as 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno. This is just the latest instance of domestic violence that has claimed lives in the city of Fresno. Officers with California Highway Patrol say a 30-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA

