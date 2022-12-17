FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Samantha Fang says she’s still trying to wrap her mind around how her best friend and roommate Ta-Sheng Ly was shot and killed on Highway 41 on Saturday while she was in the car with her sister. It was around 10:00 on Saturday night that officials say 30-year-old Kou Vue, the […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO