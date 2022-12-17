Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Man wanted, needs to be identified after breaking into businesses in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know this man?. According to Madera Police, he’s responsible for breaking into multiple businesses and stealing several items. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
KMPH.com
Man dead after being stabbed by brother in Clovis, police say
IDENTIFIED: Fresno smoke shop shooting suspects identified, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified in the alleged shooting at a Fresno smoke shop that left one man dead on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly before noon officers responded to Superior Smoke Shop, located at 2721 North Blackstone Avenue, regarding a shot spotter […]
Police identify 2 suspects wanted for deadly shooting near central Fresno businesses
Two suspects have been identified in connection to a deadly shooting near central Fresno businesses earlier this month.
Driver runs over man lying down in northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after police say a car ran him over while he was lying down in northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was hit around 8:00 a.m. near Blackstone Avenue and Auto Center Drive when the driver lost control, began to spin out, […]
Friends mourn loss of Ta-Sheng Ly, killed in murder-suicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Samantha Fang says she’s still trying to wrap her mind around how her best friend and roommate Ta-Sheng Ly was shot and killed on Highway 41 on Saturday while she was in the car with her sister. It was around 10:00 on Saturday night that officials say 30-year-old Kou Vue, the […]
westsideconnect.com
Tips lead to arrest of armed robbery suspect
The Newman Police Department was able to make an arrest for an armed robbery after receiving multiple tips as to the identity of the suspect. The suspect was identified as Adam Manuel Alves, 38, of Patterson. The armed robbery happened just before 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Newman Foods at...
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Robbery Suspect of Johnny Quick Convenience Store in Fresno (With Video)
December 21, 2022 - On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 12:01 A.M., the Fresno Police Department received a call of an armed commercial robbery of the Johnny Quick located at 7505 N. Willow Avenue. The suspect entered the location and simulated he had a firearm while demanding money and cigarettes. The suspect fled the area on foot before police arrived.
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say
A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on State Route 152 in Madera County
On the morning of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle collision on SR-152 in Madera County. The car crash occurred shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Road 16 and State Route 152, officials said. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on SR-152...
KMPH.com
Body found after shed fire in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There is currently an active crime scene after a body was found following a shed fire Wednesday morning in southwest Fresno. Fresno police officers were patrolling the area around 6:00 a.m. when they saw a fire near Tuolumne and C street. When they arrived on...
KMPH.com
“Santa Claus does not pay impound fees,” illegal sideshows come with hefty price tag
Santa Claus does not pay impound fees; this is a message from the Fresno Police Department, as sideshows are becoming more and more common. This past weekend, officers were called to an illegal sideshow near Woodward Park. Up above, an Eagle1 Helicopter was able to track down a truck that was seen doing burnouts.
Man hit by car while sleeping in north Fresno, police say
A man is recovering after being hit by an out-of-control driver along Blackstone Avenue in north Fresno.
KMPH.com
Teen stabbed in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Suspect in a Burglary at Di Cicco's Italian Restaurant in Fresno
December 20, 2022 - On December 2, 2022, just before midnight, this suspect was involved in a commercial burglary at Di Cicco's Italian Restaurant at 1914 West Clinton Avenue in Fresno. The suspect was able to gain entry by prying open a rear door by using a hammer with a yellow handle.
DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
