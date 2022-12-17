Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death inside South Side business
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night. Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot 3 times in leg while walking in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot three times in his left leg while walking in West Englewood early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the street in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue around 1:16 a.m. when he was stuck by gunfire. The victim was...
Man shot, killed at a barbershop on South Side
CHICAGO – A man was shot and killed at a barbershop on the South Side late Tuesday night. According to Chicago police, someone walked into the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted at 11:55 PM and started shooting. 32-year-old Sterline Harris was hit in the armpit and was taken to Christ Hospital, where […]
fox32chicago.com
Man walking on Chicago's South Side shot by gunmen who hopped out of 2 vehicles
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday while walking down the street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Around 2:10 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8400 block of South Parnell when two vehicles pulled up and people inside got out and fired shots. The victim sustained gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman in white minivan open fires on driver in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 22-year-old was driving just before midnight in the 1800 block of West 45th Street when someone in a white minivan started shooting at his vehicle, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police
EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles
CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Man sitting in parked vehicle shot in head, killed by stray bullet in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old man was killed Tuesday night after being struck in the head by a stray bullet as he sat in a vehicle on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:56 p.m., police say the male victim was seated in a parked car in the 2900 block of Redfied Drive when shots were fired from a nearby disturbance.
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
fox32chicago.com
1 killed in Austin building fire on West Side
CHICAGO - One person was found dead after a home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood caught fire Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a house fire at 1623 North Mayfield Avenue at 10:47 a.m. One person was killed in the fire at the...
fox32chicago.com
Man takes keys from valet stand, steals vehicle on Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after an offender grabbed keys from a valet stand and stole a vehicle on the Near West Side. At about 3:08 p.m. Monday, an unknown male offender exited a red Chrysler sedan in the 1600 block of West Harrison and approached a valet stand.
Man dies after being found shot several times in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and killed Wednesday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. The 35-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face around 11:41 a.m. in the 400 block of East 48th Street, police said. He was transported to the University of...
Chicago man accused of shooting another man on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man on the Near West Side last month. Travis Embrey, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, he was identified as the offender who shot and injured a 26-year-old man in the 1300...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder after pushing woman off CTA platform
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after pushing a woman off a CTA platform on the Near North Side on Tuesday morning. Police say Ashley Goss was arrested around 10:12 a.m. just moments after pushing a 23-year-old woman onto the train tracks at the Chicago Red Line station in the 800 block of North State Street.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Woman pushed onto Chicago CTA tracks, man arrested: police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was injured, and a man was arrested after he allegedly pushed her onto CTA Red Line tracks Tuesday morning. Around 9:33 a.m., police say the female victim was standing on the CTA Red Line platform in the 800 block of North State Street when an unknown man approached her and pushed her.
Chicago woman charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured 7-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A woman is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 7-year-old boy last April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jennifer Garcia, 39, is accused of driving an SUV into the child on April 14 near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
