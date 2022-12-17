Read full article on original website
Columbiana collects victory over Mineral Ridge
Playing with a winning hand, Columbiana trumped Mineral Ridge 44-28 in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 15, Columbiana faced off against Hanoverton United and Mineral Ridge took on New Middletown Springfield Local on December 15 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School. For a full recap, click here.
Cortland Maplewood narrowly edges Columbiana Heartland Christian in tight triumph
Cortland Maplewood walked the high-wire before edging Columbiana Heartland Christian 31-29 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 10, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Lisbon and Cortland Maplewood took on Southington Chalker on December 14 at Southington Chalker High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Take a seat: Duncan Falls Philo owns Coshocton in huge victory
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Duncan Falls Philo put away Coshocton 67-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. In recent action on December 17, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Coshocton took on New Lexington on December 17 at New Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.
Strasburg sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail
Strasburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lore City Buckeye Trail 44-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off with January 27, 2021 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Youngstown Valley Christian claims close encounter of the winning kind over Youngstown East
Youngstown Valley Christian didn't flinch, finally repelling Youngstown East 20-17 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 13, Youngstown East faced off against Willoughby Cornerstone and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Leetonia on December 16 at Youngstown Valley Christian School. Click here for a recap.
North Canton Hoover outduels Uniontown Lake in spellbinding affair
Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 26, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
Wellsburg Brooke severs Cadiz Harrison Central's hopes
Wellsburg Brooke turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 56-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Wellsburg Brooke drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Cadiz Harrison Central after the first quarter.
Youngstown Liberty unloads on Cleveland East Tech
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Liberty turned out the lights on Cleveland East Tech 68-2 at Cleveland East Technical High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 15, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball...
Too much punch: Gates Mills Hawken knocks out Chagrin Falls
Gates Mills Hawken called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-36 defeat of Chagrin Falls for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 21. The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Chagrin Falls played in a 54-37 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
Sarahsville Shenandoah finds its footing in sprinting past Cambridge
Sarahsville Shenandoah's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Cambridge 54-33 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Cambridge squared off with January 27, 2021 at Cambridge High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary
Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
Take a seat: Martins Ferry owns Shadyside in huge victory
Martins Ferry left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Shadyside 90-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 20. Martins Ferry opened with a 16-10 advantage over Shadyside through the first quarter.
Wheeling Linsly gives Beverly Fort Frye the business
Wheeling Linsly controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-39 win against Beverly Fort Frye on December 20 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. The last time Wheeling Linsly and Beverly Fort Frye played in a 73-31 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Steubenville rolls like thunder over East Liverpool Beaver Local
Steubenville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Liverpool Beaver Local during a 55-20 beating on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Steubenville played in a 51-50 game on February 2, 2022. For more, click here.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights wins tense tussle with Canton McKinley
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brecksville-Broadview Heights didn't mind, dispatching Canton McKinley 53-49 at Canton Mckinley High on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game....
Southington Chalker knocks out victory beat against Windham
Southington Chalker charged Windham and collected a 63-45 victory on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Southington Chalker darted in front of Windham 14-11 to begin the second quarter.
Malvern finds its footing in sprinting past East Canton
Malvern left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling East Canton from start to finish for a 65-43 victory on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Malvern jumped in front of East Canton 13-4 to begin the second quarter.
Warren John F. Kennedy paints near-perfect picture in win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas
Warren John F. Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 54-31 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with January 8, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Bristolville Bristol survives taut tilt with Cortland Maplewood
Bristolville Bristol walked the high-wire before edging Cortland Maplewood 42-37 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Bristolville Bristol and Cortland Maplewood played in a 43-39 game on February 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Mogadore Field cancels check from Mantua Crestwood
Mogadore Field put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mantua Crestwood in a 56-46 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Mogadore Field and Mantua Crestwood faced off on November 30, 2021 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
