Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 117, Boston 112
Percentages: FG .469, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Haliburton 6-13, Duarte 4-5, Hield 2-3, Smith 2-4, Brissett 1-2, Turner 1-2, Mathurin 1-4, Nesmith 1-5, Nembhard 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hield, Nembhard, Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Brissett 2, Haliburton 2, Nembhard 2, Smith 2, Turner...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 116, Houston 110
Percentages: FG .451, FT .697. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (F.Wagner 4-8, Anthony 3-8, K.Harris 2-2, M.Wagner 1-3, Banchero 1-4, Fultz 0-1, Bol 0-2, Schofield 0-2, Bamba 0-3, Ross 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bamba 3, Bol 2, K.Harris). Turnovers: 11 (Banchero 5, F.Wagner 2, Bol,...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 57, Denver 52
DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52. OREGON ST. (7-6) Rataj 1-6 2-3 4, Ryuny...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 110, Atlanta 108
CHICAGO (110) DeRozan 12-23 4-6 28, Williams 5-11 0-0 11, Vucevic 8-17 2-2 20, Caruso 2-2 0-0 5, LaVine 8-16 5-6 22, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Drummond 2-3 1-2 5, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 9, White 2-8 5-6 10. Totals 43-86 17-22 110. ATLANTA (108) Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Hunter 4-10...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 TCU 75, UTAH 71
Percentages: FG .446, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Miller 2-2, O'Bannon 2-4, Baugh 1-4, Coles 0-2, Miles 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Cork, Miles, Miller). Turnovers: 10 (Miles 3, Lampkin 2, Miller 2, Baugh, Cork, Peavy). Steals: 12 (Miles 3, Baugh...
Porterville Recorder
No. 7 Texas 100, Louisiana-Lafayette 72
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (10-2) Brown 7-15 6-11 20, Lewis 3-6 0-0 6, Fulks 1-3 1-3 3, Garnett 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 2-5 1-2 6, Charles 2-6 1-1 5, Dalcourt 4-6 2-2 11, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, White 3-6 1-4 9, Richards 1-2 4-4 6, Sigona 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-57 16-27 72.
Porterville Recorder
TARLETON STATE 114, HUSTON-TILLOTSON 56
Percentages: FG .385, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Ellis 3-10, Scott 2-3, Shelton 2-3, Kelly 1-2, Chatman 1-4, Burroughs-Chandler 0-2, Parker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatman, Parker, Scott). Turnovers: 27 (Kelly 5, Parker 4, Hallmon 3, Shelton 3, Chatman 2, Ellis 2, Reimer...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 AUBURN 84, WASHINGTON 61
Percentages: FG .559, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Moore 2-2, J.Williams 2-3, Berman 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Green 1-5, Donaldson 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome, Moore). Turnovers: 15 (Green 5, Flanigan 4, Broome 3, Cardwell, Donaldson, J.Williams). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 69, SAINT LOUIS 67
Percentages: FG .379, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (L.Wright 3-3, Minor 3-5, Pruitt 1-3, Polk 0-1, S.Wright 0-1, Hodge 0-2, Taylor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (S.Wright 3, Polk 2, Kurtas, L.Wright, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Minor 3, Taylor 2, L.Wright, Pruitt, S.Wright, Thompson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Louisville 81, DePaul 67
LOUISVILLE (10-4) Cochran 4-6 1-1 9, Dixon 3-4 1-2 7, Carr 7-13 4-4 21, Jones 4-8 2-2 10, Van Lith 7-17 2-2 17, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 4-5 0-0 11, Konno 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-59 10-11 81. DEPAUL (9-4) Allen 1-3 1-2 3, Morrow...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120
L.A. LAKERS (120) James 11-21 9-10 31, Walker IV 6-13 4-4 19, Bryant 6-9 3-4 17, Beverley 5-7 2-2 13, Schroder 6-13 4-6 18, Gabriel 3-4 1-2 7, Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Christie 2-3 0-0 6, Nunn 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 42-84 25-30 120. SACRAMENTO...
Porterville Recorder
BALL STATE 58, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Archie 1-1, Moore 1-5, Savrasov 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Brafford 0-2, Finch 0-2, Harris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Archie, Curry, Finch, Savrasov). Turnovers: 8 (Curry 2, Savrasov 2, Strickland 2, Archie, Finch). Steals: 7 (Strickland 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 101, Portland 98
Percentages: FG .494, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Simons 4-9, Sharpe 2-3, Grant 2-4, Lillard 2-11, Johnson 1-1, Nurkic 1-2, Hart 1-3, Winslow 1-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eubanks, Grant, Johnson, Simons, Winslow). Turnovers: 18 (Hart 5, Lillard 4, Simons 3, Grant 2, Eubanks,...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1
Anaheim010—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Holding), 16:09. Second Period_1, Anaheim, McTavish 5, 5:48. 2, Minnesota, Dewar 5 (Reaves, Shaw), 16:03. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Tripping), 5:04; Foligno, MIN (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 5:04; Spurgeon, MIN (Holding), 11:29; Zegras, ANA (Hooking), 12:30; Benoit, ANA (Cross Checking), 16:38; Strome, ANA (Tripping), 19:03. Third Period_3, Minnesota,...
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA STATE 73, NOTRE DAME 72
Percentages: FG .509, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ryan 3-6, Starling 2-3, Laszewski 2-4, Wertz 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Goodwin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Laszewski 2). Turnovers: 7 (Starling 2, Wertz 2, Hammond, Lubin, Ryan). Steals: 2 (Starling 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. FLORIDA...
Porterville Recorder
OHIO STATE 95, MAINE 61
Percentages: FG .391, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Juozapaitis 3-9, Filipovity 2-3, Wright-McLeish 1-5, Adetogun 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Nenadic 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Feierbergs 0-2, Tynes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Juozapaitis). Turnovers: 12 (Filipovity 2, Juozapaitis 2, Turgut 2, Tynes 2, Clayton, Feierbergs,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 70, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68
Percentages: FG .377, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Domask 2-5, Jones 2-6, Banks 1-1, X.Johnson 1-2, Brown 0-3, D'Amico 0-3, Wonders 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muila, Newton). Turnovers: 11 (Domask 3, Jones 3, Banks 2, Rupert 2, Hornecker). Steals: 7 (Newton 3, X.Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 66, WYOMING 54
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 4-9, Bowen 1-2, Mahaney 1-4, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-2, Ducas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bowen, Johnson, Saxen). Turnovers: 8 (Saxen 2, Barrett, Jefferson, Johnson, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Wessels). Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
Mitchell scores 36, leads Cavs past Giannis, Bucks 114-106
CLEVELAND (AP) — On their third try, the Cavaliers didn't collapse against the Bucks. Donovan Mitchell wasn't going to let that happen again. Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 45-point performance in a 114-106 victory Wednesday night.
Comments / 0