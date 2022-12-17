Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Former LJCD star Te-hina Paopao back home with Oregon for Holiday tournament
Te-Hina Paopao will forever live in La Jolla Country Day fame for her accomplishments as a part of the girls basketball team. But now, she is making more as a part of the Oregon Ducks. She had the chance to come home again and play in front of her home...
northcountydailystar.com
Kingdom Kutz Now Open in Downtown Historic Vista
There’s a new barber shop in Vista, but it’s not like any other barber shop you have ever seen before. This was owner Donnell Hilliard’s purpose when he made a big step to open his own barbershop after spending years and years working in other barbershops owned by other people. The result of his perseverance is is Kingdom Kutz, located at 101 S. Indiana Ave in Downtown Historic Vista. The barbershop has been opened since November 1st.
kusi.com
Dave Scott performing Jazz four times a week throughout San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former KUSI Meteorologist and Personality Dave Scott recently retired after a long career, and is now enjoying life making and playing Jazz music. Dave just made a new song titled, “Christmas With You,” and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his joy of bringing music to people.
kusi.com
San Diego Santa Clauses bar crawl for a good cause
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A slough of Santa Clauses participated in a bar crawl on Dec. 21. They visited between seven and eight bars where they caroled and drank for a good cause. Proceeds went to supporting the Del Mar Lifeguards Association.
kusi.com
Family of Maya Millete to hold hike in her honor
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been nearly two years since Chula Vista mother Maya Millete went missing. Her family will hold a hike in her honor. The hike will be held Jan. 7, which is the last day she was heard from. The wife, and mother of three...
News 8 KFMB
Family of bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run speaks out
"He was a very kind, hardworking person. Everybody who knew him in the community just loved him," a very proud grandpa for sure," said his daughter-in-law Araceli.
mediafeed.org
San Diego State University will cost you this much
San Diego State University is a four-year public research university located in San Diego, California. Degrees offered range from bachelor’s degrees to doctoral ones. This guide will walk you through the admissions requirements, SDSU tuition, financial aid statistics, SDSU acceptance rate, popular majors and more. Total Cost of Attendance.
The Hub Introduces Pickleball Facility in Spring Valley
San Diego’s Largest Pickleball Club to Launch Next Month
kusi.com
Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
kusi.com
Commander of SEAL Team 1 found dead in home
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, Commander of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his home in San Diego on Monday, Dec. 19. Foul play is not suspected in his death. Ramirez’ awards include five Bronze Star Medals, three Combat Action ribbons and medals for the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns in his 27 years of service.
Dec. 23 DUI checkpoint scheduled for SD
Make sure to have a designated driver if you plan to drink on Friday. San Diego Police plan to hold a DUI checkpoint within city limits, officials said.
Tom York on Business: Despite Housing Shortage, People Still Flocking to San Diego
Despite the prohibitive costs of renting or buying a place to live in San Diego, new arrivals keep on heading here and to other parts of the Southwest from less desirable regions of the country. San Diego’s geographic position on the extreme edge of the Southwest has proven a strategic...
eastcountymagazine.org
THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION
December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
kusi.com
Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG Chair Hasan Ikhrata is out-of-touch with San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a recent article, SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, explained why he is standing by the extremely unpopular plan to charge drivers for every mile they drive. The SANDAG Board has abandoned support of the plan, as San Diego residents are strongly against it,...
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
kusi.com
Chula Vista’s Christmas Circle returns for 65th year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Christmas Circle is one of the most popular and widely attended Christmas light attractions in San Diego. The street, permanently titled Christmas Circle, is off H St. between First and Second Ave. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live on location with the locals to showcase all...
CHP looking for driver involved in Valley Center fatal hit-and-run collision
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Saturday afternoon in Valley Center.
Car crashes into Lemon Grove Mexican restaurant
Employees at one Mexican restaurant in East County got an unexpected visit from a car when it tore through their business.
kusi.com
Mayor McCann blocked from SANDAG seat for opposing Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor John McCann was recently blocked from the SANDAG seat his predecessor occupied. He says this is due to his opposition to the Mileage Tax, which SANDAG has pushed for almost a year. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details....
Motorcyclist hit by van in Escondido identified
A motorcyclist who was fatally struck by a van in Escondido on Saturday has been identified by authorities.
