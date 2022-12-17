ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Kingdom Kutz Now Open in Downtown Historic Vista

There’s a new barber shop in Vista, but it’s not like any other barber shop you have ever seen before. This was owner Donnell Hilliard’s purpose when he made a big step to open his own barbershop after spending years and years working in other barbershops owned by other people. The result of his perseverance is is Kingdom Kutz, located at 101 S. Indiana Ave in Downtown Historic Vista. The barbershop has been opened since November 1st.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Dave Scott performing Jazz four times a week throughout San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former KUSI Meteorologist and Personality Dave Scott recently retired after a long career, and is now enjoying life making and playing Jazz music. Dave just made a new song titled, “Christmas With You,” and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his joy of bringing music to people.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Santa Clauses bar crawl for a good cause

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A slough of Santa Clauses participated in a bar crawl on Dec. 21. They visited between seven and eight bars where they caroled and drank for a good cause. Proceeds went to supporting the Del Mar Lifeguards Association.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Family of Maya Millete to hold hike in her honor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been nearly two years since Chula Vista mother Maya Millete went missing. Her family will hold a hike in her honor. The hike will be held Jan. 7, which is the last day she was heard from. The wife, and mother of three...
CHULA VISTA, CA
mediafeed.org

San Diego State University will cost you this much

San Diego State University is a four-year public research university located in San Diego, California. Degrees offered range from bachelor’s degrees to doctoral ones. This guide will walk you through the admissions requirements, SDSU tuition, financial aid statistics, SDSU acceptance rate, popular majors and more. Total Cost of Attendance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Jingle Bell Hill is El Cajon’s own winter wonderland!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Jingle Bell Hill is a local winter wonderland in El Cajon put on by an entire neighborhood. A team effort from an entire community went into turning dozens of houses on Solomon Avenue and Pageen Place into a Christmas extravaganza. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Commander of SEAL Team 1 found dead in home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, Commander of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his home in San Diego on Monday, Dec. 19. Foul play is not suspected in his death. Ramirez’ awards include five Bronze Star Medals, three Combat Action ribbons and medals for the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns in his 27 years of service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION

December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista’s Christmas Circle returns for 65th year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Christmas Circle is one of the most popular and widely attended Christmas light attractions in San Diego. The street, permanently titled Christmas Circle, is off H St. between First and Second Ave. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live on location with the locals to showcase all...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Mayor McCann blocked from SANDAG seat for opposing Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor John McCann was recently blocked from the SANDAG seat his predecessor occupied. He says this is due to his opposition to the Mileage Tax, which SANDAG has pushed for almost a year. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details....
CHULA VISTA, CA

