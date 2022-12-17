Read full article on original website
Sempra Granted OK to Export US Gas Via Mexican LNG Terminals
Sempra has received US government approval to ship domestic natural gas to two Pacific-facing Mexican LNG facilities for re-export to international markets. Equinor plans to convert Hammerfest LNG to electric drive and extend plateau output in a dual effort to extend its lifespan while meeting decarbonization demands.
Adnoc Buys Mubadala's Stake in Austria's OMV
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) is expanding its international footprint by acquiring a 24.9% stake in Austrian oil, gas and chemicals producer OMV from Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. Russian crude loadings dropped sharply after an EU embargo took effect Dec. 5, as buyers adjust to...
WTI Gets Lift From Bullish Inventory Data
Oil futures jumped about 3% on Wednesday on a fresh report that US crude inventories fell by nearly 6 million barrels over the past week, more than markets had anticipated. State-led Mexican oil company — at last — flags a greater strategic role for environmental, social and governance matters.
DOE Clarifies EOR Pathway for Carbon Capture Funding
The Department of Energy (DOE) is clarifying a pathway for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects to take advantage of fresh funding for direct air capture (DAC) and other carbon capture technologies under legislation passed last year. The DOE last week made its official funding announcement, opening the door to project...
Suncor Hit with Charges Over 2019 Near-Miss
Prices were buoyed by a softer dollar and a US plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by Covid-19 uncertainty in China. UK gas producer Serica Energy is acquiring smaller North Sea player Tailwind Energy in a deal that gives Swiss trader Mercuria a 25% stake in Serica.
LNG Market Indicators
Energy Intelligence takes a close look at the key details of the EU's "market correction mechanism" for natural gas prices. China has still shown no signs of a 2023 comeback into the spot LNG market. But Europe must prepare to compete for extra cargoes next year.
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
High LNG pricing is pushing China toward other sources of gas. Ankara looks to be on track to confound its doubters by starting production from its fast-tracked Sakarya offshore gas project by March.
Romgaz, Socar Sign Gas Supply Deal
Optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweigh fears of a global recession that could curb energy demand. High LNG pricing is pushing China toward other sources of gas. FERC Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end of the month, leaving open questions on natural gas and...
