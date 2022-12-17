Read full article on original website
Related
KSNT
Chinese with mild COVID urged to work as restrictions ease
BEIJING (AP) — Several local governments in China encouraged people with mild cases of COVID-19 to go to work this week, another sign of the difficulty the country faces as its rollback of virus-containment measures sets off a wave of infections — and a growing number of deaths.
KSNT
German charity ship taking 108 rescued migrants to Italy
ROME (AP) — A ship operated by a German charity was sailing on Monday toward a northern Italian port with 108 migrants aboard after rescuing them in recent days from two unseaworthy vessels in the central Mediterranean. The charity Sea-Eye said its ship, Sea-Eye 4, plucked up 68 migrants...
Comments / 0