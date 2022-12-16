Read full article on original website
Romgaz, Socar Sign Gas Supply Deal
Optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweigh fears of a global recession that could curb energy demand. High LNG pricing is pushing China toward other sources of gas. FERC Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end of the month, leaving open questions on natural gas and...
DOE Clarifies EOR Pathway for Carbon Capture Funding
The Department of Energy (DOE) is clarifying a pathway for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects to take advantage of fresh funding for direct air capture (DAC) and other carbon capture technologies under legislation passed last year. The DOE last week made its official funding announcement, opening the door to project...
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
High LNG pricing is pushing China toward other sources of gas. Ankara looks to be on track to confound its doubters by starting production from its fast-tracked Sakarya offshore gas project by March.
Oil prices up as U.S. crude stocks seen falling, dollar eases
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks were seen falling last week, while the dollar weakened, making oil less expensive for non-American buyers.
Shareholder Activists Push Big Oil on Scope 3 Cuts
Activist group Follow This and other ESG-focused investors are upping their demands of major oil and gas companies by calling for companies to set targets for absolute reductions in their Scope 3 emissions by 2030. The resolutions call on BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell to align their existing 2030...
Balance: Surplus Looms After November Balance, December Deficit
Oil consumption is outstripping supply by 1.1 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, balances show. But attention is moving to 2023, which promises to be a year of two halves. The first half shows a big crude surplus and the second a sizable shortfall. As before, Russian supply policies, the Northern Hemisphere winter, Europe’s natural gas supply crisis and China’s Covid-19 policies are the major caveats to the forecast. Specifically, the Energy Intelligence outlook sees a 1 million b/d surplus in January-June and a 1.4 million b/d shortfall in July-December. Softness in the crude market seems to reflect ongoing solid supply of oil despite the start of the European Union ban on Russian crude imports.
Opec-Plus: Massive Production Cut Does Not Come to Fruition
Countries taking part in the Opec-plus production agreement lowered output by 320,000 barrels per day in November to 38.1 million b/d, a far cry from the 2 million b/d reduction announced in early October. Granted, only half of the targeted cut was expected to come from physical barrels, while the other half amounted to adjustments in targets for countries unable to meet their quotas. Still, the November decline was only one-third of the approximate 1 million b/d that many had anticipated would be removed from global markets.
Suncor Hit with Charges Over 2019 Near-Miss
Prices were buoyed by a softer dollar and a US plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by Covid-19 uncertainty in China. UK gas producer Serica Energy is acquiring smaller North Sea player Tailwind Energy in a deal that gives Swiss trader Mercuria a 25% stake in Serica.
The Death of Arms Control
The US and Russia have stopped all substantive cooperation in the field of arms control, in terms of both implementing existing treaties and negotiating future agreements. There is little likelihood that this cooperation will resume any time soon, leaving both nations locked in a potential nuclear arms race unconstrained by the limits of arms control treaties. The potential for nuclear conflict is greater, as a result, than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962.
