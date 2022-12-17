Read full article on original website
Eisenhower, Youngsville Girls Fall
ALBION, Pa. – McKayla Presser-Palmer scored 22 points as Northwestern earned a 42-28 win over Eisenhower. Brooke Miller added eight points for Northwestern, which jumped out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter en route to the win. Clara Steinberg had 15 points for Eisenhower. SAEGERTOWN 45, YOUNGSVILLE...
Ike, Warren Wrestlers Have Strong Showing at STWOA Holiday Classic
JAMESTOWN, NY – The STWOA Holiday Classic had a different look this year, but that didn’t stop Eisenhower and Warren wrestlers from putting on strong performances at Jamestown Community College Saturday. The annual December wrestling event changed from a bracketed tournament to a pool tournament this year. All...
Special Night: Eisenhower Edges Warren in White Out Against Cancer Match
WARREN, Pa. – Eisenhower, and Warren teamed up to “White Out” cancer in Tuesday’s match, and on the mat, it was a competitive 42-30 win for Eisenhower. The annual match raises funds for the Warren Cancer Center in memory of former Warren coach Dean Johnson. It’s...
Sports Slate for the Week of Dec. 19 – 25
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s the varsity and youth sports schedule for the week of Dec. 19 – 25. Please send any corrections/changes to news@yourdailylocal.com. SWIMMING – Bradford at Warren, 6 p.m. BASKETBALL – Chautauqua Christian/ISA at Tidioute CCS girls/boys, 3:30 p.m.; Saegertown at Youngsville JH boys,...
Watch Live: Eisenhower at Warren Wrestling
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Eisenhower heads to Warren for the annual Whiteout Wrestling Against Cancer match. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from Warren Area High School. The match can be watched below or on any of the YDL/YDL Sports Network’s social media channels....
Olean “Porch Pirates” Continue Their Spree
Olean residents are being reminded to watch out for the thieves police have nicknamed the “Porch Pirates.”. In a release, the Olean Police say they continue to get daily complaints about people stealing packages, flags, and holiday and Buffalo Bills decorations. The thieves appear to be using infant strollers to move stolen property both day and night.
A.N.N.A. Shelter Rescues Abandoned Dog Behind Convenient Store on Buffalo Road
The A.N.N.A. Shelter and Officer Duckett rescued a dog left out in a cold urine soaked kennel behind a convenient store on Buffalo Road in Erie on Monday. According to the post on the A.N.N.A. Shelter's Facebook page, the dog appeared frost bitten and was injured. X-rays revealed a break at the head of the femur.
Large winter storm will affect the area Thursday into the Christmas weekend
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Wintertime arrives at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, and Mother Nature will make sure we get a good taste of winter fury later this week. A major winter storm will develop in the Midwest, then combine with another storm coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The Midwest storm will provide the cold and wind, while the gulf storm will provide the moisture to give us a good hit of winter here in the Erie region.
Holiday storm coming Friday through Sunday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A white Christmas will not just be a dream this year. Here’s some preliminary information on the strong storm that will affect our area over the weekend. It a “Trifecta” — wind, cold & snow. It’s too early to tell amounts, but it will be plowable snow and roads will get snow covered […]
Mayville man indicted for leaving scene of fatal incident in Buffalo
A Mayville man has been indicted for leaving the scene of a fatal incident after hitting a bicyclist in the city of Buffalo in July. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn today announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death (Class D felony), one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A misdemeanors).
Mercyhurst University to Transfer 40 Acres of Property to Asbury Woods
Big news for local conservationists, Mercyhurst University gifted Asbury Woods 40 acres of land. On Tuesday morning, the University announced it is transferring 40 acres of property to Asbury Woods, permanently entrusting it will be conserved for public use. "With the land coming into ownership to Asbury Woods as a...
Kane Gets Facade Improvement Grant
Kane is getting a grant from the State for façade improvements. The Wolf Administration announced a Keystone Communities Grant Tuesday morning for the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise for $35,000. The funds will go toward improving existing facades downtown. It was one of 51 projects announced as receiving funds in...
Driver Killed After Vehicle Strikes Deer Carcass, Crashes into Guide Rail Along Route 8
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 69-year-old man was killed following a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County. Police say...
Local Man Involved in Forest County Rollover Crash
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was involved in a rollover crash in Howe Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, on Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County. Police say a 2008...
Lake Effect Snow Moves South, Impacts Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that impacted the Buffalo area for much of Saturday began shifting south during the evening and started to impact parts of Chautauqua County overnight. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says significant accumulations are expected within the band of snow. According to meteorologist Liz Jurkowski, the rate of snowfall may be two inches per hour as the snow continues to shift south...
Upcoming weather system looking similar to 2017 Christmas storm, but wind will decide
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tis the season — yeah, the holiday season, but also the winter weather season. An impending snow storm has familiar characteristics. Erie residents remember well the Christmas storm of 2017. Ask around, and the stories are readily available from people who witnessed it. In 2017, beginning after midnight on Christmas day (Dec. 25), […]
3 Great Pizza Places In Erie
If you're looking for great pizza in Erie, PA, then you're in luck! This city has plenty of delicious options to choose from, ranging from classic Italian recipes to creative contemporary pies.
Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole on Icy State Highway 417
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 65-year-old man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle on an ice0covered road and struck a utility pole on Sunday morning. According to PSP Franklin, the crash happened around 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County.
UPDATE: Route 8 Reopens Following Tractor-Trailer Crash
OIL CITY, Pa. – All lanes of Route 8 in Venango County have reopened to traffic between the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville and the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township. The roadway was closed for nearly three hours following a tractor-trailer crash earlier today. Motorists can...
Weekend snow was good for the ski slopes
CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — Drivers heading through the Southern Tier were met with whiteout conditions at times as a snow band moved across the area. Both I-90 and I-219 were impacted. But on Sunday night, one place that did welcome the snow was Holiday Valley. "Obviously anytime that we get...
