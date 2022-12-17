ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Bryan police investigate early morning shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Main Drive. Witnesses on scene told KBTX shots were fired into the home. No injuries were reported and no arrests...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

‘WELCOME TO WASHINGTON COUNTY’; SUSPECTS IN PURSUIT, SEARCH WERE TIED UP BY RANCHER AND HELD AT GUNPOINT BEFORE LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED

A search for two suspects last month in Washington County came to an end in part because of the efforts of a local rancher. During her monthly report to Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday, E-911 Director Robyn Hood shared details about the call that came in for two men who fled an out-of-county traffic stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase reaching 150 mph. The two, who were said to be armed, abandoned their vehicle near Independence, leading to a search involving multiple agencies.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at separate Dollar General stores. The first happened just before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on S Texas Avenue between Glenwood Street and Wayside Drive. Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

DPS: Car possibly spotted in Bastrop but Texas A&M student remains missing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety tells KBTX there has been a probable sighting of Tanner Hoang’s car in the Bastrop area but the Texas A&M student remains missing as of Monday night as authorities continue to follow up on potential leads and tips that are coming in from across the region.
BASTROP, TX
News Channel 25

1 injured in Bryan shooting, investigation continues

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday in the 900 block of West 17th Street. An unidentified person was taken to the hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Falls County man charged in murder of family member

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A Falls County man has been arrested after shooting a family member Sunday morning. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on FM 1240 where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Investigating Multiple Shootings

Three shootings are under investigation by Bryan police. Just after 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Bittle Lane near Henderson Park for reports of shots fired. One person with minor injuries was found and treated at the scene by medics. Someone was taken to the...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN KILLED IN THREE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 290

A Brenham man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 290 West. DPS reports the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Shady Acres Lane, between Brenham and Burton. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police investigating shooting near busy intersection

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Police Department is investigating a shooting on W. 17th St near San Jacinto Lane. Neighbors on the scene tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette that they heard multiple gunshots just after 6 p.m. and that one person was injured and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highway 21 near Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety responded Tuesday night to a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Burleson County. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 21 between County Road 103 and County Road 104, according to Sgt. Justin Ruiz. No other details...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
FOX 44 News

Grants to assist in Central Texas rural home repairs

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s Habitat for Humanity will use a $350,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair approximately 20 homes in nearby rural areas. The homes will be throughout Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam and Lampasas Counties, according to a statement. Rural Development will partner with the Texas Veterans Commission, the Department of […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Two people hospitalized following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 21 near FM 50

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. along Highway 21 near FM 50. According to a sergeant with the Department of Public Safety, the driver of a pick-up truck with a trailer was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 at an unsafe speed. Troopers say the truck hydroplaned and hit an SUV head-on.
BRYAN, TX

