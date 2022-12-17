ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

What to do if your flight is impacted by the holiday storm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– All was calm at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Wednesday afternoon, but come Thursday and Friday it could be a completely different story with a major holiday storm on the way. Many airlines are already offering travelers options to reschedule their flights using a travel waiver....
Hearing aids available OTC: Who they’re ideal for and where to get them

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Gebbie Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic at Syracuse University treats patients of all ages with different degrees of hearing loss. “Probably the first sign is turning up the television,” said Tammy Kordas, an associate teaching professor at the Gebbie Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic.
Your Stories: Some Centro bus trips get canceled, what’s to blame?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Having a full staff of drivers at Centro has been a problem since the pandemic. Sick calls are amplifying what’s already a difficult situation. “Normally we have a really strong bench we can pull from, plug in another bus operator and the service goes out,” said Steven Koegel, Centro’s Vice President of Communications. “Right now that bench in the morning is empty.”
Latest on end of week winter weather

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature is causing an active end of the week for Central New York. Here are the latest details. Moisture sneaking up the East Coast Thursday leads to precipitation in Central new York Thursday afternoon. While it is in the Syracuse area, higher elevations see...
Bridge Street Host Chat December 19, 2022

(WSYR-TV) — Erik and Tim start off the week leading up to Christmas. This past weekend was a busy one for Erik’s family. His middle child celebrated her 2nd birthday and his oldest had a holiday recital. Tim and Erik also discuss the beginning of Hanukkah with showing...
First group of ERIE 21 graduates work to diversify tech industry

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The inaugural cohort of ERIE 21 Lock 4 adult learners walked across the graduation stage Monday night at Le Moyne College after a year-long program in computer programing and cybersecurity courses. One of the 11 graduates was Triana Reese who earned a certificate in cybersecurity fundamentals...
Alerts issued for wind and snow for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
Extraordinary Talent of the week: Nataniel Taylor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re celebrating 10 years of the Extraordinary Program here at NewsChannel 9 with a special anniversary show airing tomorrow night, hosted by Carrie Lazarus. This week’s extraordinary talent is an exciting update on a 14-year-old dancer from Syracuse, who’s on track for a career...
