ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

No. 23 Oklahoma 95, Florida 79

FLORIDA (11-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 41.2, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Deans 7-17, Dut 1-1, Rickards 1-1, Rimdal 1-4, Warren 1-1, Perry 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Tat.Wyche 2, Warren 1) Turnovers: 22 (Deans 6, Rickards 4, Dut 3, Warren 3, Rimdal 2, Tal.Wyche...
OKLAHOMA STATE
SFGate

UTEP 75, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 62

Percentages: FG .396, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Woods 4-10, Horton 2-4, D.Powell 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Watson 1-3, Bettis 0-1, Elliott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Filmore). Turnovers: 14 (Woods 4, Robinson 3, Filmore 2, Horton 2, Watson 2, Bettis). Steals: 6 (Horton 3,...
GREENSBORO, NC
SFGate

OREGON STATE 57, DENVER 52

Percentages: FG .407, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 0-11, .000 (Corbett 0-1, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Smith 0-1, Bruner 0-3, Lukic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Kisunas 3, Smith 3, Tainamo 2, Bruner, Corbett, Lopez-Sanvicente, Mullins). Steals: 7 (Bowen 3, Bruner 2, Corbett,...
CORVALLIS, OR
SFGate

Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Walker IV 3-6, Bryant 2-2, Christie 2-2, Schroder 2-4, Beverley 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-3, Nunn 0-1, James 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Beverley, Gabriel, Walker IV). Turnovers: 15 (Beverley 3, Bryant 2, Gabriel 2,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 76, TULSA 64

Percentages: FG .411, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McWright 2-2, Pritchard 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-4, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Knight 0-1, Selebangue 0-1, Dalger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Chukwu). Turnovers: 12 (Betson 4, Dalger 3, Pritchard 3, Chukwu, Griffin). Steals: 4 (Chukwu, Gaston-Chapman, McWright,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

SAN FRANCISCO 97, NO. 25 ARIZONA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .279, FT .567. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Horne 2-7, Dev.Cambridge 1-3, Neal 1-3, Gaffney 1-5, Muhammad 0-2, Collins 0-3, Nunez 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Washington). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 2, Dev.Cambridge 2, Washington 2, Gaffney, Neal, Nunez). Steals: 6 (Horne 3, Brennan, Dev.Cambridge,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

LONG BEACH STATE 82, IDAHO 75

Percentages: FG .456, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Salih 5-12, T.Smith 1-2, Burris 1-3, R.Smith 1-6, Ford 0-1, Moffitt 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burris 2). Turnovers: 13 (Moffitt 4, R.Smith 4, T.Smith 3, Harge, Salih). Steals: 7 (I.Jones 2, Moffitt 2, R.Smith, Salih,...
LONG BEACH, CA
SFGate

CAL STATE FULLERTON 59, SACRAMENTO STATE 49

Percentages: FG .367, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Mawein 2-5, Wilbon 1-2, Marks 1-3, Chappell 1-8, Patterson 1-8, Hunt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marks, Mawein, McRae, Patterson). Turnovers: 14 (Mawein 3, McRae 3, Chappell 2, Hunt 2, Patterson 2, Wilbon 2). Steals: 4...
FULLERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy