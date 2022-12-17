Read full article on original website
Wednesday's Scores
Butte County vs. Carey, ppd. Sugar-Salem vs. Bear Lake, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Oregon St. 57, Denver 52
DENVER (9-5) Kisunas 4-4 2-3 10, Tainamo 5-10 0-3 10, Bruner 4-9 2-2 10, Lukic 3-9 1-2 7, Mullins 3-6 0-1 6, Corbett 3-8 3-4 9, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-15 52. OREGON ST. (7-6) Rataj 1-6 2-3 4, Ryuny...
Kent St. 73, New Mexico St. 63
KENT ST. (9-3) Thomas 3-10 1-2 9, Hornbeak 3-3 1-1 7, Carry 5-12 4-4 15, Jacobs 8-16 1-2 17, Santiago 1-1 2-2 5, Davis 5-9 0-0 12, Sullinger 2-4 2-2 7, Payton 0-2 1-2 1, Gillespie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 12-15 73. NEW MEXICO ST. (6-5) Avery 2-9 0-0...
No. 22 Gonzaga 82, Montana 67
GONZAGA (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 5.82, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Maxwell 5-6, Truong 4-9, Hollingsworth 2-5, Williams 1-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hollingsworth 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 17 (Truong 5, Muma 4, Ejim 2, Hollingsworth 2, Williams 2, Maxwell 1, Little 1) Steals: 8 (Truong 3, Williams 2, Ejim 1,...
San Francisco 97, Arizona St. 60
ARIZONA ST. (11-2) Washington 1-2 0-2 2, Neal 4-8 2-2 11, Dev.Cambridge 1-5 3-5 6, Collins 3-16 2-7 8, Horne 4-15 2-2 12, Brennan 3-3 6-8 12, Nunez 1-5 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-6 0-0 3, Muhammad 1-8 1-2 3, Boakye 0-0 1-2 1, Burno 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 17-30 60.
Tarleton St. 114, Huston 56
HUSTON (0-2) Chatman 4-10 0-0 9, Hallmon 0-2 1-2 1, Ellis 5-12 2-4 15, Kelly 2-6 1-3 6, Reimer 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 1-6 0-1 2, Scott 3-7 2-4 10, Shelton 2-3 0-0 6, Burroughs-Chandler 1-3 1-3 3, Harmon 2-2 0-0 4, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 7-17 56.
Monache boys basketball pulls away for win
The Monache boys basketball team pulled away for a 73-60 win over Mission Oak on Saturday in the final game of the second annual Dave Moorhead Invitational. Monache (7-6), ended up going 1-2 in the tournament. Monache pulled away after leading 35-31 at halftime. Brandan Garcia, who was named to...
Vegas 5, Arizona 2
Second Period_1, Vegas, Miromanov 2 (Kessel, Karlsson), 3:27 (pp). 2, Arizona, Valimaki 2 (Fischer, Ritchie), 4:45. Third Period_3, Vegas, Stone 13 (Marchessault, Pietrangelo), 8:56 (pp). 4, Vegas, Carrier 10 (Stephenson, Stone), 9:50. 5, Arizona, Fischer 6 (Boyd, Schmaltz), 11:42. 6, Vegas, Stone 14 (Stephenson), 12:34 (sh). 7, Vegas, Amadio 2 (Smith, Hague), 17:19.
