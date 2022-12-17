Read full article on original website
Related
veronews.com
Steve Bradbury Brings Plein Air Drawings To The Center for Spiritual Care
The exceptional drawings of Steve Bradbury, a remarkably sensitive chronicler of Florida river and landscapes whose classical Asian influence is unmistakable, will be shown at the Center for Spiritual Care Jan. 6-27. The exhibition opens with an artist’s reception for viewers Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. The...
veronews.com
Ball Kids Needed for the Vero Beach International Open!
This January, Grand Harbor will be hosting the 2023 Vero Beach International Open. The tournament director has reached out to Crossover seeking ball kids to assist with the tournament. This is an excellent opportunity for students to experience all things tennis while also earning volunteer hours. Every student volunteer will receive a free t-shirt, box lunch, two tickets for parents to watch the tournament & more!
veronews.com
In Memory: Dec. 19
Dorothy Helen Silvero, age 87, passed away quietly on November 17, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Basel, Switzerland on January 9, 1935. She moved to the U.S. after graduating from college in Switzerland. She started in Texas and traveled through the states before she went to Florida, where she met the love of her life, Pedro Silvero, on the polo fields. They married and had their two sons, Peter and Daniel, before moving to Virginia and then upstate New York. They lived there for years training polo horses and maintaining a farm until the boys went off to college and the military.
Locally-Owned Asian Restaurant to Open in Melbourne
Given the lack of sit-down Asian-cuisine restaurants in the immediate vicinity, Ruby Asian Taste will be in a unique position to succeed without overwhelming competition.
veronews.com
Southern Eagle Distributing, Beer and Benevolence
Twenty-four million bottles of beer on the shelf means one million cases of beer! In celebration of the sale of its one-millionth case of Constellation Brands beer, several employees of Southern Eagle, including President and CEO Philip Busch, traveled to Jimmy’s GK Foodmart in Vero Beach to mark the milestone occasion.
sebastiandaily.com
Restaurants, Bars, and Stores Open Christmas Day in Sebastian, Florida
There’s nothing worse than waking up on Christmas 2022 morning and realizing you’re out of milk, eggs, or in my case, oatmeal. But no worries, we have you covered with a list of local restaurants, bars, and stores open on Christmas Day. Please be kind to the people...
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
foxsports640.com
Alligator found swimming in ocean near the Jupiter Inlet
JUPITER, FL– A local aerial photographer was expecting to film blacktip sharks migrating this weekend but instead found an alligator swimming in the ocean. The rare situation unfolded on Saturday…
veronews.com
Former NASA astronaut to speak at Gifford Youth Orchestra gala in Feb.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Former NASA Astronaut, retired U.S. Navy Captain and musician Winston Scott will speak at the Gifford Youth Orchestra’s annual gala during Black History Month, the organization reports. Scott, who plays the trumpet and directs a faculty band at the Florida Institute of Technology, said being the keynote speaker at the event is important because it’s an investment in the future.
veronews.com
Fellsmere awarded $700K for community development
Fellsmere was one of 48 cities and counties to be awarded state funding toward community development Wednesday, according to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The $700,000 grant for the city will go toward replacing streets, sidewalks and landscaping from North Broadway Street to South Broadway Street, officials said. “Making...
Florida woman brings home $1M from Publix lottery ticket
Sometimes, shopping at Publix is more than a pleasure. That turned out to be the case for a 61-year-old Florida woman who brought home a $1M lottery prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
mynews13.com
Resident says construction truck noise poses a problem on Viera street
VIERA, Fla. — Construction trucks are a common sight on a residential street in a Brevard County community, but resident Jeanne Diargo says she would like them to find another way to their job site. Dirago says the vehicles use Addison Drive in the Viera area to head west...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MOBILE ECMO SAVED THE LIFE OF A PORT ST. LUCIE WOMAN WHO NOW FIGHTS TO RECLAIM WHAT SHE ONCE HAD
December 20. 2022 – Melissa Stagg no longer takes for granted what comes naturally to most people. Walking, bathing herself, and living a life without potent medications are all recent milestones, ones the Port St. Lucie woman doctors call a “medical unicorn” couldn’t have imagined just six months earlier.
cw34.com
Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
sebastiandaily.com
Former Indian River County Administrator Sentenced to Probation in Stalking Case
19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Robyn E. Stone sentenced former Indian River County Administrator Joseph Baird to 12 months probation in a stalking case. However, adjudication was withheld. “The Court, in this case, withheld adjudication after hearing a day’s worth of allegations … as such Mr. Baird was not convicted...
This former drag racer is giving away millions in Florida
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Florida woman claims top lottery prize from Publix
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, […]
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Just days before the holiday weekend, a Palm Beach County woman almost had her Christmas ruined. It was certainly a close call for Judith Flynn.
veronews.com
Temps to drop this Christmas weekend
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A cold front will sweep across the county this week and into the holiday weekend, plunging temperatures into the 40s and 50s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Monday through Friday will have high temperatures in the 70s,...
cw34.com
Trio accused of stealing more than 5 dozen boat propellers on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Three people are accused of stealing $73,000 worth of boat propellers to fuel their drug habits in St. Lucie County. Detectives arrested Richard Dale Gillispie, 39, of Fort Pierce; Christopher Ward Summerlin, 45, of Fort Pierce; and Michelle Stephanie Gillispie, 33, of Fort Pierce.
Comments / 0