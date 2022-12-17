ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Toledo Christian escapes close call with Holland Springfield

Toledo Christian surfed the tension to ride to a 44-39 win over Holland Springfield for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 20. In recent action on December 15, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Southview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on December 10 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. For more, click here.
TOLEDO, OH
No quarter given: Port Clinton puts down Genoa Area

Port Clinton lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Genoa Area for a 54-31 victory at Genoa Area High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 10, Genoa Area squared off with Bloomdale Elmwood in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
PORT CLINTON, OH
Findlay Liberty-Benton barely beats Wapakoneta

A tight-knit tilt turned in Findlay Liberty-Benton's direction just enough to squeeze past Wapakoneta 52-43 on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Wapakoneta and Findlay Liberty-Benton played in a 37-34 game on December 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Frankfort Adena defeats Hillsboro in lopsided affair

Frankfort Adena's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-43 win over Hillsboro in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. In recent action on December 7, Hillsboro faced off against Chillicothe and Frankfort Adena took on Chillicothe Unioto on December 13...
HILLSBORO, OH
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney makes Tipp City Tippecanoe walk the plank

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sidney put away Tipp City Tippecanoe 57-31 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney squared off with February 5, 2021 at Sidney High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
TIPP CITY, OH
Vandalia Butler dances past Xenia

Riding a wave of production, Vandalia Butler surfed over Xenia 49-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. The last time Vandalia Butler and Xenia played in a 60-28 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
XENIA, OH
Too much punch: Archbold knocks out Sherwood Fairview

Archbold dumped Sherwood Fairview 49-34 on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Archbold and Sherwood Fairview squared off with December 21, 2021 at Archbold High School last season. For more, click here.
ARCHBOLD, OH
Powell Olentangy Liberty claims gritty victory against Newark

Powell Olentangy Liberty survived Newark in a 42-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Newark faced off on March 6, 2021 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEWARK, OH
Columbus Linden-Mckinley slides past Columbus Whetstone in fretful clash

Columbus Linden-Mckinley eventually plied victory away from Columbus Whetstone 51-48 at Columbus Whetstone High on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley as the first quarter ended.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bradford ends the party for Arcanum Franklin Monroe

Bradford stretched out and finally snapped Arcanum Franklin Monroe to earn a 53-37 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on December 21, 2021 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School. For a full recap, click here.
BRADFORD, OH
Hilliard Davidson defeats Columbus West in lopsided affair

It would have taken a herculean effort for Columbus West to claim this one, and Hilliard Davidson wouldn't allow that in a 72-27 decision in Ohio boys basketball action on December 19. In recent action on December 13, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Eastmoor and Hilliard Davidson took on...
HILLIARD, OH

