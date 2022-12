Head coach JR Payne wanted to see a crisp, thorough performance out of the Colorado women’s basketball team before the Buffaloes scattered for a brief holiday lull. And that’s exactly what the Buffs put together on Wednesday. Using a hot-shooting offensive performance alongside yet another stifling defensive effort, CU posted a 71-48 victory at Marquette in the nonconference finale at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee.

BOULDER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO