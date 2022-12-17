ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot. Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive. Police said an...
Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care. Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
Man wanted after pair shot in Jones Creek, considered armed and dangerous

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police released more information about a man believed to have shot two people, one of them being his ex-girlfriend. Police suspect that Abdul Rashid is responsible for the shooting. Investigators said Rashid was initially driving a black Nissan, but now believe he may be driving a dark gray 2011 BMW 550 with Georgia tag CTN3088.
