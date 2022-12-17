Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Woman shot in NE Atlanta after telling suspects she reported earlier fight to cops
A woman was shot in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning after she told the alleged assailants she’d called police to report an earlier altercation during which she had to use pepper spray, according to authorities.
19-year-old fatally shot during robbery attempt in Stonecrest, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed during a possible robbery attempt in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Officer injured during police chase in Cobb County, 2 suspects still wanted
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are searching for two suspects after an officer was injured during a police chase Wednesday morning. The chase happened around 2:30 a.m. when officers received several reports of possible car break-ins near the Vining's RiverVue Apartments, which is off River Parkway.
Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
fox5atlanta.com
Bold crooks attempt car theft in Atlanta police parking lot
If there's any one place you think would be safe from theft in Atlanta, it's the police precinct. But police in Buckhead said that's exactly where the suspects tried their luck with a recent car break-in.
Friends, colleagues remember man killed in Stone Mountain road rage incident
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Under the window sill on a pair of tables in Will Henry’s Tavern in Gwinnett County is a makeshift memorial. There are red roses, candles, and a photo of 39-year-old Jerome Johnson. The small memorial was created by the tavern's employees. Customers have been...
Police search for 2 individuals accused of robbing Wendy’s customer, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit asked the public to help identify two individuals involved in a robbery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 6, around 12:35 a.m., ADP officials said two men arrived at a Wendy’s on Ralph...
Confiscating loads of guns at funerals 'it's getting very bad' says Atlanta funeral director
In the 40 years that Willie Watkins has had his funeral home business in Atlanta, he’s seen plenty, good and not so good. As Atlanta police and others wrestle with how to deal with the increase in gun violence, Watkins says “it’s getting very bad.”
Friends raise money for woman shot by ex-boyfriend in Johns Creek home
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. Two friends are coming together to help raise money for their close friend after an ex-boyfriend showed up and shot her and her current boyfriend. It happed on December 19. Police with...
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths
A DeKalb County jury has awarded a $160 million verdict to the families of two men killed at an Underground Atlanta rap ...
Family of man killed by former Atlanta officer says indictment took too long
Standing upon the steps of the Fulton County courthouse Monday morning, Jimmy Atchison’s family praised the murder indictment of the former Atlanta officer who fatally shot him while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot. Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive. Police said an...
Families grapple with teens’ deaths days after fatal SW Atlanta apartment shooting
Dangerous Dwellings: Two families grieve teens' deaths at one of Atlanta's dangerous apartment complexes; deaths come a day after AJC story that details 272 "persistently dangerous' apartment complexes across metro area.
Man covers up brother's crimes, claims to be shooter in 2019 case: Newton County DA
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two brothers were sentenced to prison after one tried to take the blame for firing shots at a woman back in 2019. Jonathon and Jourdan Phillips were sentenced after a woman was beaten and shot at near Greenfield Way in Newton County. Jonathon Phillips was...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care. Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
Family members turn in second suspect in July homicide, armed robbery
SOUTH FULTON — South Fulton Police said a second suspect in a July homicide and armed robbery was turned in by his family members on Saturday. On July 26, two men allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store at 4837 Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton. Police...
Man wanted after pair shot in Jones Creek, considered armed and dangerous
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police released more information about a man believed to have shot two people, one of them being his ex-girlfriend. Police suspect that Abdul Rashid is responsible for the shooting. Investigators said Rashid was initially driving a black Nissan, but now believe he may be driving a dark gray 2011 BMW 550 with Georgia tag CTN3088.
Commissioner wants community to protect children after violent year in Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More people have been killed in Fulton County so far this year than all of 2021, according to the Fulton County medical examiner. So far, there have been 264 homicides this year. Last year, there was 259. And in the last few weeks, those grim...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1