Alliance, OH

richlandsource.com

Take a seat: Duncan Falls Philo owns Coshocton in huge victory

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Duncan Falls Philo put away Coshocton 67-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 21. In recent action on December 17, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Coshocton took on New Lexington on December 17 at New Lexington High School. Click here for a recap.
COSHOCTON, OH
richlandsource.com

East Palestine outlasts Campbell Memorial

East Palestine charged Campbell Memorial and collected a 45-35 victory on December 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. For more, click here.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown Liberty unloads on Cleveland East Tech

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Youngstown Liberty turned out the lights on Cleveland East Tech 68-2 at Cleveland East Technical High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 15, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Newton Falls in a basketball...
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

North Canton Hoover outduels Uniontown Lake in spellbinding affair

Overtime was the right time for North Canton Hoover as it stopped Uniontown Lake 63-60 at North Canton Hoover High on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Lake faced off on January 26, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
NORTH CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Eastlake North nips Chardon in taut scare

Eastlake North finally found a way to top Chardon 66-62 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Eastlake North and Chardon faced off on February 2, 2022 at Eastlake North High School. For more, click here.
CHARDON, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbiana collects victory over Mineral Ridge

Playing with a winning hand, Columbiana trumped Mineral Ridge 44-28 in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 15, Columbiana faced off against Hanoverton United and Mineral Ridge took on New Middletown Springfield Local on December 15 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBIANA, OH
richlandsource.com

Wellsburg Brooke severs Cadiz Harrison Central's hopes

Wellsburg Brooke turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 56-44 win over Cadiz Harrison Central on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Wellsburg Brooke drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Cadiz Harrison Central after the first quarter.
CADIZ, OH
richlandsource.com

Cortland Maplewood narrowly edges Columbiana Heartland Christian in tight triumph

Cortland Maplewood walked the high-wire before edging Columbiana Heartland Christian 31-29 on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 10, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Lisbon and Cortland Maplewood took on Southington Chalker on December 14 at Southington Chalker High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CORTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Strasburg sprints past Lore City Buckeye Trail

Strasburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lore City Buckeye Trail 44-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off with January 27, 2021 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Brecksville-Broadview Heights wins tense tussle with Canton McKinley

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brecksville-Broadview Heights didn't mind, dispatching Canton McKinley 53-49 at Canton Mckinley High on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 9, Canton McKinley squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game....
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary

Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cleveland Rhodes knocks off Hebron Lakewood

Cleveland Rhodes fans held their breath in an uneasy 44-35 victory over Hebron Lakewood in Ohio boys basketball on December 20. In recent action on December 14, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Cleveland Rhodes took on Cleveland Glenville on December 9 at Cleveland Glenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LAKEWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Steubenville rolls like thunder over East Liverpool Beaver Local

Steubenville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Liverpool Beaver Local during a 55-20 beating on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Steubenville played in a 51-50 game on February 2, 2022. For more, click here.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field cancels check from Mantua Crestwood

Mogadore Field put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mantua Crestwood in a 56-46 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Mogadore Field and Mantua Crestwood faced off on November 30, 2021 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
MOGADORE, OH
richlandsource.com

Never a doubt: Struthers breezes past Hubbard

It was a tough night for Hubbard which was overmatched by Struthers in this 67-32 verdict. Last season, Struthers and Hubbard squared off with January 25, 2022 at Hubbard High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
STRUTHERS, OH
richlandsource.com

Warren John F. Kennedy paints near-perfect picture in win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Warren John F. Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 54-31 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on December 21. Last season, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with January 8, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOUISVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Comeback kids: Eastlake North finds a way to beat Mentor Lake Catholic

Never count out a determined team, as Eastlake North showed while coming back against Mentor Lake Catholic for the 67-43 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 19. The last time Eastlake North and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 33-26 game on December 15, 2021. We covered...
MENTOR, OH
richlandsource.com

New Cumberland Oak Glen hustles by East Liverpool

New Cumberland Oak Glen had its hands full but finally brushed off East Liverpool 57-47 on December 19 in West Virginia girls high school basketball. The two teams dueled to an even start, with New Cumberland Oak Glen and East Liverpool settling for a 15-15 first-quarter knot.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH

