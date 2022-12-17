Man In Custody, Accused Of Calling In Threats Against Vinita High School In 2021

The man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat against Vinita High School is in custody.

Federal prosecutors said in January, 2021, James McCarty made the call from a small town in northeast Arizona.

The call caused the school to immediately go into lockdown, and prompted a huge response from police, state troopers, and firefighters.

Prosecutors said between January and June of last year, McCarty made 17 similar calls to places in Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, and Ohio.

He's currently being held in Charlotte, North Carolina for more than two dozen federal charges.